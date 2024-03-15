The Big Ten had four games on the second day of the Big Ten Tournament. Three of the games featured teams with serious NCAA Tournament hopes.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 90, No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes 78

This was the epitome of a bubble game. Both teams entered firmly in the NCAA Tournament discussion and were hoping to get one or two more wins to remove any doubt. Iowa has been more consistent, but the Buckeyes entered with momentum. Nobody was quite sure what would win out in the end.

The game ended up being pretty competitive. The Buckeyes led throughout, but weren’t able to pull away until the closing minutes. Ohio State’s offense was fantastic, finishing with 1.23 points per possession. Jamison Battle had 23 points and nine rebounds. Scott Middleton also had 11 points off the bench.

Ohio State improved to 20-12 overall with the win and will now move on to face No. 2 seed Illinois on Friday evening. The Buckeyes will be underdogs, but enter having won five in a row and six of the team’s last seven games. TRank has Ohio State as the third team out of the field, so a win over Illinois would almost certainly put the Buckeyes into the Big Dance. It would be an incredible story after Chris Holtmann’s firing a few weeks ago.

On the other side, Iowa fell to 18-14 overall with the loss. It’s a frustrating finish for the Hawkeyes, who played pretty well for most of the last three months, but couldn’t overcome the team’s horrid 5-5 start to the season. Iowa will now likely head to the NIT, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Rest:

-No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers 61, No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions 59

The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions battled in this one. Neither team ever took firm control and things swung back and forth multiple times in the second half. Ultimately, Indiana got just enough from its frontcourt to eek out a two-point win. Kel’el Ware led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Malik Reneau also had 12 points.

Indiana improved to 19-13 overall with the win and will now prepare for No. 3 seed Nebraska on Friday night. The Hoosiers were swept by the Huskers during the regular season, so it could be an uphill battle. However, Penn State also swept Indiana as well and the Hoosiers came out on top in this one. Perhaps Indiana could have some magic going.

Penn State fell to 16-17 overall with the loss. It ends what was a bizarre season for the Nittany Lions. The team entered the season with incredibly low expectations, struggled out of the gate, but caught fire in late January and made a decent run toward the end of the season. It was a pretty solid coaching job by Mike Rhoades and should set up what figures to be an intriguing 2024-’25 season for the program.

-No. 8 Michigan State Spartans 77, No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers 67

This was a quietly intriguing matchup. Michigan State entered hoping to put the final touches on its resume and Minnesota was hoping to get a run going in front of a home town crowd. The game ended up pretty competitive, with the Spartans pulling it out in the closing minutes. AJ Hoggard led the way with 17 points and six assists. Tyson Walker also had 15 points.

Michigan State improved to 19-13 overall with the win. The Spartans will now prepare for top seeded Purdue on Friday afternoon. This win ends any debate about the team’s postseason hopes. Tom Izzo and his squad will be in the NCAA Tournament yet again.

On the other side, Minnesota fell to 18-14 overall with the loss. The Gophers had an outside shot of making the NCAAs with a run this weekend, but will now be hoping for an NIT bid. The team has a decent shot of making the field, which would be a decent achievement for the program after the last few seasons. However, fans will certainly have mixed feelings given Minnesota’s performance this year. If the schedule had been modestly better or the team had won just a few more games, it could be dancing. That will be tough to stomach.

-No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers 87, No. 12 Maryland Terrapins 56

This one was never competitive, as Wisconsin rolled Maryland out of the gate and never looked back. Steven Crowl led the way with 17 points. John Blackwell also had 18 points off the bench. The Terps finished with a brutal 0.86 points per possession.

Wisconsin improved to 20-12 overall with the win and will now prepare for No. 4 seed Northwestern on Friday afternoon. Maryland will finish its season at 16-17 in what has to be one of the most disappointing seasons in program history. The Terps entered as one of the league favorites and finished below .500. It’s only the second season in the KenPom era where Maryland has finished with an overall losing record. Unfortunately, both seasons came in the last three years.