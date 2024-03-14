The Big Ten had two games on the opening night of the Big Ten Tournament. Neither game had particularly high expectations, but a few of the teams were viewed as potential sleepers to make runs deep into the week.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 12 Maryland Terrapins 65, No. 13 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 51

It’s been a tough year for Terp and Scarlet Knight fans. Despite reasonably high expectations, both struggled for consistency all season. There were some bright spots, but far from enough to warrant serious postseason consideration. That left both in an undesirable position on Wednesday — win or go home. Nobody was sure what to expect from either side in such a scenario.

The good news came for Terp fans, who ran away with the game in the opening minutes and never looked back. Rutgers’ offense struggled to just 0.74 points per possession and Donta Scott led the Terps to a 14-point win. Scott finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Jahmir Young also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Maryland improved to 16-16 overall with the win. The Terps will now prepare for Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The Badgers won the only regular season meeting between the two in February. However, it was a competitive game and Wisconsin has faded considerably since then. Expect another close one this time around.

On the other side, Rutgers fell to 15-17 overall with the loss. It marks the end of what has been a rough season for the Scarlet Knights. The team just could never get its offense going all season. Fans will now turn their focus to next season, where the roster should improve considerably with a really good incoming recruiting class. The question will be whether the team can turn things around then or risk backsliding. It will be a big next few months.

The Rest:

-No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions 66, No. 14 Michigan Wolverines 57

The Nittany Lions entered this game as favorites and cruised to an easy win over Michigan. Zach Hicks led the way with 20 points and Ace Baldwin had 17 points and six assists as well. Penn State improved to 16-16 overall with the win and will now prepare for Indiana on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions swept Indiana during the regular season.

Michigan fell to 8-24 overall with the loss and ended what has arguably been the worst season in program history. All eyes will now turn to Warde Manuel, who will decide Juwan Howard’s fate. It’s anyone’s guess what Manuel will do, though Michigan’s ineptitude over the last two seasons would seem to make the decision pretty obvious.