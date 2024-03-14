Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Thursday Preview

One day down, four to go.

The Big Ten Tournament is in full swing in Minneapolis, and we’ll have coverage of all the conference action as 12 teams remain vying for the league’s automatic bid.

Let’s talk hoops.

Thursday’s Games

x and x advanced on Wednesday to make it this far, making the bracket a bit more interesting. Here’s how it all shakes out:

(9) Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. (8) Michigan State Spartans

Time/TV: 11 a.m. on BTN

Spartans by 6 Winner to face: 1-seed Purdue

Winner of this one gets the bulldozer that is Purdue, but there’s still a game to be played.

Minnesota ended the season on a bit of a disappointing run, losing four of five. But the Gophers improved drastically in KenPom thanks to recruiting both through the portal and the high school ranks.

They boast the 56th most efficient offense in the country but lag behind on the other end of the court, with the 117th most efficient defense. Not really what you’d expect from a Big Ten program, but it might make things interesting against...

Michigan State also ended the year losing four of five, falling at Indiana to end the regular season. The Spartans are a flip of the Gophers, with a so-so offense combined with a top ten unit offensively.

These two split the season series... but I’m feeling the Gophers here for some reason. They managed a win in last year’s conference tournament and, again, showed they could beat these Spartans in the regular season.

Pick: Minnesota

(12) Maryland Terrapins vs. (5) Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 25 min after game 1

Badgers by 3 Winner to face: 4-seed Northwestern

Maryland dispatched Rutgers with relative ease in the first round to advance, where they’ll face Wisconsin.

The Terps have had a bumpy year, finishing right around the bottom of the Big Ten after being a projected NCAA Tournament squad heading into the year. They’ve had the defense, but the offense just hasn’t been dynamic enough.

Wisconsin ended the season on something of a disaster run. The Badgers looked primed for a double bye and top-four finish in league play before a late-season collapse kept them out of contention.

There wasn’t some devastating injury or anything, the Badgers just lost games. They’ve only won three since February! Things just turned rotten in Madison.

... but.

Pick: Wisconsin

(10) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. (7) Iowa Hawkeyes

Time/TV: 25 min after game 2 on BTN

Buckeyes by 1 Winner to face: 2-seed Illinois

Jake Diebler has injected some life into these Buckeyes, pulling them out of a mid-season spiral for some key wins down the stretch.

Ohio State enters postseason play as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, riding a four game winning streak. It’d probably take a victory in the championship game, but the committee could give them a real look before Sunday thanks to a good run in the nonconference.

Iowa is a mix of good young pieces and a few veterans that haven’t had the presence to lift the roster around them. Finishing at 7 here feels just about right given the roster and the rest of the conference.

They’ll be good again soon, but they’re facing a team that’s red-hot and absolutely needs these games.

Pick: Ohio State

(11) Penn State Nittany Lions vs. (6) Indiana Hoosiers

Time/TV: 25 min after game 3

Nittany Lions by 1 Winner to face: 3-seed Nebraska

Penn State took down Michigan in the opening round 66-57 to advance to day two where they’ll face Indiana.

It’s been an interesting season for the Nittany Lions, who’ve been a tad better than they were projected in the preseason. Ace Baldwin was one of the top guards in the conference and was named Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

Indiana is hot with a four-game winning streak, but enters tournament play somewhat hampered. Trey Galloway left the regular season finale against Michigan State and wasn’t able to return.

He’s been the Hoosiers’ best guard by some distance this season, being among the better facilitators in program history by the stats. If he’s gone, Indiana is playing on hard mode.

Penn State swept Indiana in the regular season, but you know how hard it is to beat a team three times.