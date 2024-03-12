Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Wednesday Preview

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to tip-off tomorrow in Minneapolis, Minnesota with the opening round. There’s just two games to play, each in the evening, with the winners advancing to play one of Wisconsin or Indiana on Thursday.

Let’s talk hoops:

Wednesday’s Games

It’s a weird mix at the bottom of the conference. Traditional hoops powers like Maryland and Michigan are here, but so are Rutgers and Penn State. Next season is The One for the rising Scarlet Knights and the Nittany Lions are in year zero of the Mike Rhoades era.

With one matchup being oops all defense and the other including a team that won three conference games this year, this shouldn’t be a super entertaining day of basketball.

(13) Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. (12) Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 5:30 p.m. on Peacock

Terps by 4 Winner to face: 5-seed Wisconsin

Rutgers leaves the regular season as one of the most lopsided KenPom teams in the country.

The defense? All the way up at 4th overall in KenPom, typical of a Steve Pikiell team with a high block% and forcing plenty of turnovers. The offense... is 295th without a single saving grace in the metrics.

Rutgers has pretty much one path to victory in games: muck it up and hope shots fall on the other end. And, well, that’s worked enough times to win some games.

Maryland is... a better version of the same kind of team. The Terps are 11th in defensive efficiency with an offense hovering around the 151 range. They’re a long team that can cause defensive fits and Jahmir Young can just make things happen sometime.

Neither of these squads shoot particularly well but the Terps will try to do so much more than the Knights.

If you like scoring, this game might not be all that watchable. These two split the season series with scores of 56-53 and 63-46 in each matchup, won in the other’s home arena, oddly enough.

But only one of these teams has a Jahmir Young, so let’s go with that.

Pick: Maryland

(14) Michigan Wolverines vs. (11) Penn State Nittany Lions

Time/TV: 25 minutes after game one on Peacock

25 minutes after game one on Peacock KenPom Spread: Nittany Lions by 4

Nittany Lions by 4 Winner to face: 6-seed Indiana

Michigan is desolate.

The Wolverines, outside of a surprise win over Wisconsin at home, are 3-17 in the Big Ten and 8-23 overall. What looked like a promising start to the season after a win over Rick Pitino’s upstart year-one St. John’s squad turned into disaster almost immediately after.

They’ve won two games since December 19th. In that time they’ve gone through a road-only suspension for Dug McDaniel, an interim coaching stint for Phil Martelli, a departure from the program’s longtime strength coach and overall bad vibes.

The fanbase had their dreams come true when football finally won another national title, but the Wolverines’ extreme underachievement this year hasn’t escaped their notice. There’s some reports about Juwan Howard returning for another year, but this could be the last game he coaches in the maize and blue.

As for Penn State? Well, year one of the Mike Rhoades era went... better than expected? Many expected the Nittany Lions to sink and settle at the bottom of the league, but they just won games.

This team was assembled almost entirely through the portal after the departure of Micah Shrewsberry, but Ace Baldwin has been one of the best guards in the league and recently won conference defensive player of the year.

They’ll win this game.