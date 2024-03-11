The Big Ten had a full slate of games on Sunday. The biggest matchup featured Wisconsin and Purdue, but fans got to enjoy five other games as well.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 78, Wisconsin Badgers 70

While Purdue already locked up the Big Ten title before Sunday’s game, the Boilermakers hoped to add another quality win before the postseason. Meanwhile, Wisconsin hoped to grab a massive road upset and get back on the right track after a rough month.

The game was relatively close, but Purdue was in control from the opening minutes. Zach Edey led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer also finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Purdue eventually grabbed a 78-70 win and honored Edey’s run over the last few years by raising his jersey.

The Boilermakers improved to 28-3 overall and 17-3 in Big Ten play with the win. It marked an impressive three-game run where the team won three straight against top 25 KenPom opponents. Purdue has also won five straight and 14 of its last 15 games. There’s little debating Purdue enters the postseason as one of the nation’s hottest squads.

On the other side, Wisconsin fell to 19-12 overall and 11-9 in Big Ten play with the loss. It continued a rough run for the Badgers, who are just 1-3 over the team’s last four games and a brutal 3-8 over its last 11 games. The team has dropped 12 spots on KenPom over that span.

Purdue will now enter the Big Ten Tournament as the top seed, while Wisconsin will enter as the five seed. The Badgers will open on Thursday afternoon and will face the winner of Maryland vs Rutgers. The Boilers will be off until Friday and will face the winner of Michigan State vs Minnesota.

The Rest:

-No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini 73, Iowa Hawkeyes 61

This was a high stakes game on both sides. Illinois was looking to add another quality win for seeding purposes and Iowa needed another marquee win to advance its NCAA Tournament hopes. Unfortunately for Hawkeye fans, Illinois took care of business from the start, jumping out to a double-digit lead and earning a 73-61 road win. Terrence Shannon led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Illinois improved to 23-8 overall and 14-6 in Big Ten play with the win while Iowa fell to 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play with the loss. Illinois will now enter the Big Ten Tournament as the two seed and will open up against either Iowa or Ohio State on Friday. Iowa will have to beat the Buckeyes on Thursday evening to have any hope of making the Big Dance.

-Indiana Hoosiers 65, Michigan State Spartans 64

The Hoosiers came roaring out of the gates in this one, jumping out to a double-digit lead early on before giving all of it back and more by the 10-minute mark of the second half. However, the team had just enough down the stretch to regain the lead and eek out a one-point win at home. Kel’el Ware led the way with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Tyson Walker had 30 points in the losing effort.

Indiana improved to 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play while Michigan State fell to 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Hoosiers will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the six seed and will open up against either Michigan or Penn State on Thursday night. Michigan State will get Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 85, Michigan Wolverines 70

This one looked like a mismatch on paper and played out that way, with Nebraska cruising to an 15-point road win over Michigan. Keisei Tominaga led the way with 30 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Josiah Allick also had 15 points and five rebounds.

Nebraska improved to 22-9 overall and 12-8 in Big Ten play with the win while Michigan fell to 8-23 overall and 3-17 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Huskers will now get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, likely opening up against Indiana on Friday night. Michigan will have to open in the dreaded Wednesday slate of games against Penn State.

-Ohio State Buckeyes 73, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 51

This was a surprising one. While Ohio State had been playing better, few expected the Buckeyes to go on the road and blast Rutgers by 22 points. It was an impressive performance led by 10 points and eight rebounds from Felix Okpara. Rutgers limped to 0.76 points per possession.

Ohio State improved to 19-12 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play with the win while Rutgers fell to 15-16 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Buckeyes will now enter the Big Ten Tournament firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Ohio State will get Iowa on Thursday night and Rutgers will get Maryland on Wednesday evening.

-Penn State Nittany Lions 85, Maryland Terrapins 69

This one had a bit of a rivalry feel and was competitive for the first half. However, Maryland’s offense fell apart after that, allowing Penn State to cruise to a 16-point win. Qudus Wahab led the way with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and two assists. Ace Baldwin also had 17 points and 11 assists in the win.

Penn State improved to 15-16 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play with the win while Maryland fell to 15-16 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten play with the loss. Both teams will now enter the Big Ten Tournament and open up play on Wednesday. Maryland gets the early game against Rutgers and Penn State gets the late game against Michigan.