The Big Ten had plenty of action again this week, highlighted by two massive matchups involving Purdue. Fans also got to enjoy a handful of teams trying to earn their bids to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. It sets up the following bracket:

So, let’s jump into this week’s Power Rankings.

Big Ten Week 18 Power Rankings

The Boilermakers had an incredible finish to the regular season, adding two more marquee wins to the team’s resume in just a few days. Purdue opened the week with a road win over Illinois to clinch the outright Big Ten title and completed a season sweep over Wisconsin with a win at home on Sunday. The win over the Badgers pushed Purdue to 28-3 overall and 17-3 in Big Ten play. It’s the fewest regular season losses for the program in the KenPom era.

Purdue will now turn its focus to the Big Ten Tournament, where it will enter as the top seed. The team doesn’t need a great performance in Minneapolis to get an elite seed in the Big Dance, but winning the Tournament could give the Boilermakers a shot at the top overall seed. That’s plenty of incentive, especially with a down year for the league.

The team won’t return to action until Friday afternoon, when it will face the winner of the Minnesota and Michigan State game. Either opponent will be a significant underdog against the Boilermakers. Fans will likely hope for the Gophers, given the Spartans are more than 50 spots higher on KenPom. A win there and Purdue would likely be looking at either Northwestern or Wisconsin in the semi-finals. Both would be challenging.

Illinois split the team’s games last week, falling at home against Purdue on Tuesday, but rebounding with a win on the road against Iowa on Sunday. The win over the Hawkeyes left Illinois sitting at 23-8 overall and 14-6 in Big Ten play. The team has won four of its last five games and six of its last eight.

Despite last week’s loss to Purdue, fans have to be feeling pretty good about the squad heading into March. This is a really talented group with a plethora of contributors. The biggest question will be whether Illinois can make this is a special season by winning something significant over the next two weekends.

Illinois will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the two seed. However, the team actually has a pretty challenging bracket. Illinois will open with either Iowa or Ohio State on Friday evening. If the team can win there, it will likely get Nebraska in the semi-finals, who enters Minneapolis as hot as anyone. Put simply, if Illinois is going to make a run to Sunday, it’s going to have to earn its spot.

The Huskers only had one game this week and took care of business in it, cruising to a double-digit win on the road against Michigan on Sunday. The win over the Wolverines pushed Nebraska to 22-9 overall and 12-8 in Big Ten play. The team has won six of its last seven games since early February. It’s been an impressive run.

Nebraska is one of the Big Ten teams who will enter in comfortable position for the NCAA Tournament. However, the Huskers can still improve their seeding significantly and have a chance to enter the postseason with some momentum.

That effort will begin on Friday evening, likely against Indiana. A win there and Illinois figures to be the opponent. Illinois won the only meeting between the two this season, though it came in overtime. Husker fans will hope this one is different.

The Hawkeyes lost the team’s only game this week at home against Illinois on Sunday. The loss dropped Iowa to 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play. However, Iowa still enters the postseason with some momentum, having won four of its last six games.

Iowa will enter this week firmly in the NCAA bubble picture. Unfortunately, it’s on the outside looking in right now. TRank gives the team a 19.7 percent chance of making the cut and it will almost certainly require beating Ohio State on Thursday and Illinois on Friday to get there. It’s going to be a tough, but possible hill to climb.

The Spartans snapped their three-game skid this week, with a massive win over Northwestern at home on Wednesday. Unfortunately for fans, the team had a letdown after that one, falling on the road to Indiana narrowly on Sunday. The loss to the Hoosiers left Michigan State sitting at 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play.

While it’s odd to say with the regular season now completed, it’s still hard to get a gauge on this Michigan State squad. The team clearly isn’t terrible and should be well positioned to get a bid to the NCAA Tournament. However, it’s also not great either. It’s somewhere between solid-to-good, but it’s hard to get a pulse on just where.

For perspective, just look at some of the general metrics. Michigan State is currently rated0 19th nationally on KenPom, which is obviously pretty good. However, it made it there with just 18 wins on its resume. That’s a rare feat at this point in a season. In fact, Michigan State is the only team in the top 20 with fewer than 21 wins and it’s one of just two teams (Villanova is the other) in the top 40 with 18 or fewer wins.

The point here is to illustrate the divergence between Michigan State’s numbers and its overall resume. Something’s gotta give and we’re going to start finding out in the coming days. Spartan fans will hope it begins on Thursday against Minnesota. A win there and Michigan State will face off against Purdue on Friday.

The Buckeyes added another win this week, blowing out Rutgers on the road on Sunday. The win over the Scarlet Knights pushed Ohio State to 19-12 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play. Despite a horrific month of games and a head coaching change, the program now enters the postseason having won four straight and five of its last six games.

There’s little debating Ohio State enters this week with one of the more unusual NCAA Tournament resumes. It’s rare to see a team without its head coach getting serious postseason consideration. However, the Buckeyes have a real chance of making the cut. Much will hinge on the team’s opener against Iowa on Thursday. Win that one and Selection Sunday gets interesting. However, a loss and the team will likely be heading to the NIT, at best. It’s the epitome or a “do or die” slate. If Ohio State can beat Iowa, it would face Illinois on Friday evening.

The Wildcats split the team’s games last week, falling on the road against Michigan State on Wednesday, but rebounding with a huge win over Minnesota on Saturday. The win over the Gophers pushed Northwestern to 21-20 overall and 12-8 in Big Ten play. While the team has lost two if its last three games, it’s 4-2 over its last six and remains in the NCAA picture.

Northwestern will enter Minneapolis as the four seed and will likely face Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. A win there and the Wildcats would be looking at Purdue. The Wildcats went 1-2 against those opponents this season. Fans will hope for a better performance this week.

The Nittany Lions won the team’s only game this week against Maryland at home on Sunday. The win pushed Penn State to 15-16 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play. It was the team’s third win in five games.

Penn State will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the 11 seed and will open up play on Wednesday night against Michigan. A win there and the Nittany Lions would face Indiana on Thursday night. Interestingly, Penn State swept the two teams this season, so fans have to feel pretty good about the team’s chances of making it to Friday.

The Gophers entered this week on the edge of NCAA Tournament consideration. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t deliver on those hopes, losing both of its final two regular season games. Minnesota fell at home to Indiana on Wednesday and on the road against Northwestern on Saturday. The Gophers now sit at 18-13 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play.

While Minnesota’s overall record isn’t terrible at 18-13, the team’s non-conference slate was so pathetic that the 18 wins don’t carry much weight. It puts the Gophers in the undesirable position of almost certainly needing to win the Big Ten Tournament to earn their way into the NCAA Tournament. However, an NIT at-large bid might still be possible.

Minnesota will enter Minneapolis as the nine seed and will face Michigan State on Thursday afternoon. A win there and the Gophers will get top seeded Purdue on Friday. Fans will be hoping the team can get a home court boost to push it deep into the weekend.

The Hoosiers had a fantastic close to the season, sweeping Minnesota on the road and Michigan State at home to improve to 18-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play. The team has now quietly won four straight after its rough patch in late February.

Unfortunately, a lot of this seems to be too little too late for the Hoosiers. The team is still well outside of serious bubble consideration and would likely need at least three wins in the Big Ten Tournament to get in the picture. Indiana’s biggest resume problem remains its lack of quality wins. It only has two wins against top 45 KenPom teams and both came over the last few weeks. It’s just not what you see out of a typical NCAA team.

The Badgers had an underwhelming week. The team opened with a win over Rutgers on Thursday, but fell flat against Purdue on the road on Sunday. The split left Wisconsin sitting at 19-12 overall and 11-9 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is just 3-8 over its last 11 games.

While Wisconsin doesn’t have much on the line this week (the team is already in the NCAA Tournament, but well outside of a top bid), the team desperately needs momentum. And with the games coming in Minneapolis, perhaps Wisconsin can get more of a home feel and knock off a team or two. Do that and Badger fans will be feeling better about the postseason.

Wisconsin opens this week as the five seed and will face the winner of the Maryland and Rutgers game on Thursday afternoon. Should the Badgers take care of business in that game, they would face Northwestern on Friday afternoon. KenPom will face Wisconsin in both games.

The Terps lost the team’s only game last week, falling on the road against Penn State on Sunday. The loss left Maryland sitting at 15-16 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten play. The team has now lost three straight and five of its last six games.

Maryland will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the 12 seed and will open against Rutgers on Wednesday evening. A win there and the Terps would face Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. Maryland will need two wins to avoid a losing record this season.

The Scarlet Knights had another horrible week, falling to Wisconsin on the road on Thursday and against Ohio State at home on Sunday. Both losses came by double-digits and dropped the team to 15-16 overall and 7-13 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is a putrid 1-6 over the team’s last seven games.

Rutgers will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the 13 seed and will open against Maryland on Wednesday evening. A win there and the Scarlet Knights will face Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The team will have an uphill battle to make it past Wednesday.

The Wolverines closed out the regular season with another loss, falling to Nebraska by double-digits at home on Sunday. The loss dropped Michigan to 8-23 overall and 3-17 in Big Ten play. It’s easily Michigan’s worst season of the KenPom era and arguably the worst season for the Wolverines in the history of the program.

The struggles left Michigan as the 14 seed. The team will open up against Penn State on Wednesday night. Win there and Michigan would get Indiana on Thursday night. Few are expecting much from the Wolverines in Minneapolis.