The regular season concludes today with six games scattered across the day. While the conference title is already locked, there’s plenty of potential movement when it comes to seeding for the Big Ten Tournament next week. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Wolverines

Time/TV: 12:00 PM ET BTN

12:00 PM ET BTN Line: Nebraska -5.5

Nebraska enters the day still in play for a potential double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Their opponent is a Michigan squad that has already locked up last place in the league by several games. The last time these teams faced the Conrhuskers won by 20, though that game happened in Lincoln. Nebraska hasn’t been great on the road, going 1-8 in league play, but they did recently win their first road game in the conference when they beat Indiana by 15 in late February. With Michigan on a 1-12 stretch, the defense still playing badly and the offense tailing off the past month...Nebraska should be capable of getting their second road Big Ten win.

Pick: Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 12:30 PM ET FOX

12:30 PM ET FOX Line: Purdue -8.5

Wisconsin went from Big Ten frontrunner to possibly not even finishing in the top four of the league. Their opponent is a Purdue team that has locked up the league, entering the day with a three game lead, so there’s a chance the Boilermakers might coast today with a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament locked and their focus on bigger things then today’s game.

That potential lapse in focus is the best thing the Badgers have going for them here. The last time these two teams played Purdue won by 6 on the road even with a poor shooting day from three and no bench production whatsoever. Wisconsin has largely gotten worse as the season played out, coming into today on 3-7 stretch.

Wisconsin’s defense has struggled a bit more than usual and the offense hasn’t been consistent enough to make up for it. They likely won’t have an answer for Zach Edey and the Boilermakers backcourt has been playing even better. As long as Purdue doesn’t overlook their opponent on Senior Day they should be fine.

Pick: Purdue

Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time/TV: 2:00 PM ET BTN

Ohio State has gone 4-1 since firing their head coach and with a win on the road today they could finish the season with a 19-12 record. That five game stretch includes wins against three tourney teams in Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska. Ohio State now has a NET ranking of 60 and three Quad 1 wins. Their Quad 2 resume includes plenty of problematic losses, but if Ohio State can win here and make a deep run into the Big Ten Tournament they could make some noise. That will likely be based on who they beat in the tourney, as well as how the bubble plays out. Regardless it’s an impressive turn around to close the season.

Rutgers seemingly made their own turn in early February with a four game winning streak including a 22 point win over a then #11 ranked Wisconsin and 3 point win against Northwestern. Since then, though, they’ve gone 1-5. Even worse is their defense has been considerably worse than usual outside of a lone 30 point win against Michigan. With their offense being a trainwreck Rutgers simply will not win games when the defense doesn’t show up. The game is at home, but against a rolling Ohio State look for the Buckeyes to pick up a rare road win.

Pick: Ohio State

Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

Time/TV: 4:30 PM ET CBS

4:30 PM ET CBS Line: Michigan State -3.5

Michigan State is firmly in the NCAA Tournament but their ugly 53-49 win over Northwestern on Wednesday was huge. While the resume is largely good enough, a potential five game losing streak that would have left them at 17-14 could have changed that conservation entirely.

Indiana has won their past three games but none of the teams they’ve beat have been playing their best ball as of late. The Hoosiers announced Mike Woodson will return and then promptly lost their only commit for next season. Even a win to close out the season wouldn’t change the morale in Bloomington.

If Indiana could just find a way to recruit or develop any sort of shooting from outside from the backcourt this team could contend towards the top of the conference. They haven’t been able to, though, and a talented frontcourt this year still isn’t as good as Trayce Jackson-Davis was the past several seasons. Against a more balanced Michigan State team that realizes they need a few wins to better position themselves in the tourney look for the Spartans to do enough offensively to force Indiana to try to keep up from three. And we all know how that typically goes for the Hoosiers...

Pick: Michigan State

#12 Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET FS1

7:00 PM ET FS1 Line: Illinois -1.5

Illinois missed out on a chance to stay in the hunt for a share of the Big Ten Title when they lost at home to Purdue. They enter today with second place locked up but a win against a surging Iowa on the road would possibly help the Illini’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Today is a big day for the Hawkeyes, who enter on a 4-1 streak that includes wins over Northwestern, Michigan State and Wisconsin. They did lose to Illinois by 10 on the road, but tonight’s game is at Iowa. The Hawkeyes aren’t in the tourney right now, but a win here would help put them from a fringe team to firmly in the conversation. A win here and another win (or two) in the Big Ten Tournament could help the Hawkeyes sneak into the NCAA Tournament. A loss here would put their postseason hopes on life support unless they can make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament.

The one thing we know for certain here is to expect plenty of scoring. Iowa’s offense is great and their defense is awful. The Illini have a strong offense and a problematic (but occasionally solid) defense. Illinois has struggled winning big games, but Iowa is unranked. The Illini have also not lost back to back games yet this season.

Iowa will score plenty of points and position themselves at times to land a much needed win. The Illini will score plenty of points and hang around until they eventually make a run in the second half to take control. The Hawkeyes will have a chance, but the Illini should be focused in their attempt to bounce back from their loss to Purdue.

Pick: Illinois

Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET BTN

7:30 PM ET BTN Line: Penn State -1.5

The last game of the regular season involves Maryland and Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 5-5 the last 10 games after a 3-6 open to conference play. That stretch includes wins against Illinois, Iowa and Indiana and four single digit losses. You could probably make the argument the team has gotten better since Kanye Clary got hurt and was later dismissed from the team, with the offense starting to see more production and finding some life to close out the season.

Their opponent is a Maryland team not particularly known for their offensive prowess outside of standout Jahmir Young. The last time these two teams played Maryland won 81-75 in overtime, though Penn State has improved considerably since December. If the Terps struggle once again on the offensive side of the ball it’s hard to see them winning on the road. Penn State closes out the season with a win.

Pick: Penn State