Saturday Big Ten Basketball Preview: Illinois at Wisconsin

Barring unprecedented collapse and a likewise unlikely surge of its rivals, Purdue will win the 2024 Big Ten regular season title in repeat fashion.

Challengers have come and gone. First and foremost was Wisconsin, which held the league lead before falling to the Boilermakers in Madison and crumbling down the stretch from there. Then Illinois stuck around at No. 2, biting at Purdue’s heels, before a loss to Penn State all but pushed the Illini out of a potential share.

It’s, again, Purdue’s league. But everyone else has games to play.

Speaking of those two challengers...

Illinois Fighting Illini at Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 1 p.m. on BTN

1 p.m. on BTN KenPom Spread: Badgers by 1

First of all, wow. This game? On Big Ten Network? Huh.

Anyway.

The would-be challengers to Purdue’s throne are set to face off in the Kohl Center to open up March for each. It’d be a great boon for Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament resume, which has slipped with a February collapse.

For Illinois? It’d probably help some but the Illini just need to prove they can get stops of any kind. They allowed a generational performance from Minnesota in a win while putting up enough numbers on their end.

That’s not always gonna happen. Brad Underwood has gotta patch up this defense immediately.

Pick: Illinois

Penn State Nittany Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time/TV: 3:15 on BTN

3:15 on BTN KenPom Spread: Golden Gophers by 6

This year probably doesn’t count for much in the grand scheme of Mike Rhoades’ Penn State tenure. He had to rebuild the team from scratch and is going to be given time to build the program as he sees fit.

That being said, it’s been... fine? Considering how he started, this is probably a season you’re good with as either Rhoades’ bosses or a Penn State fan. Hey, he swept Indiana! And beat Illinois! Gotta count for something, right?

Meanwhile, Minnesota has proven it can score the basketball. Now, like Illinois, the Gophers just need to figure out the whole defense thing. Elijah Hawkins vs. Ace Baldwin should make for an incredible 1on1 matchup.

Ben Johnson has more than earned another year and, if things shake out in the portal, could turn in a special season next winter.

Pick: Minnesota

Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

Time/TV: 5:30 on BTN

5:30 on BTN KenPom Spread: Wildcats by 4

Iowa has had an interesting year. The Hawkeyes are a young team that has without a doubt gotten better as the season has gone on.

Give Fran McCaffery another year with this group and some potential portal additions to fill out the roster and he should be back in the big dance next year. Chalk it up to that, especially given the team’s aforementioned youth.

The offense can score in bunches but the defense has had its struggles. So, it’s a Fran Iowa team.

They’ll face a tough test in Northwestern after having lost in Welsh-Ryan last year. The student section really let the McCaffery brothers hear it after Fran got ejected too, so both sides will probably remember that.

Northwestern has 20 wins and should feel comfortable about its status heading into Selection Sunday. Losing Ty Berry hurts, but the roster has stepped up to keep the team’s head above water.

Last thought: Boo Buie.

Pick: Northwestern

Michigan State Spartans at Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 8 p.m. on FOX

8 p.m. on FOX KenPom Spread: Boilermakers by 10

Well I’m sure that the league’s schedule makers maybe envisioned some sort of duel for the conference title taking place at Mackey here.

That is extremely not the case. Well, not for Michigan State at least.

With a win, the Boilermakers earn at least a share of the Big Ten title. It’d help cap off Zach Edey’s remarkable career in West Lafayette. Rest assured, the Boilers will get up for this game to ensure a celebration with the fans.

Oh, and it’s been years since Tom Izzo won in Mackey. That too.

Speaking of Michigan State, what a disappointment. The Spartans are 17-11 overall after preseason projections had them comfortably within the top ten with a shot at the conference title and potentially more hardware in March.

But no. They’re just not good enough. Win some games, keep Izzo’s streak alive. That’s what the last few years have been in East Lansing.

And yes, it’s Tom Izzo. But this is starting to not feel like State anymore.