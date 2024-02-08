There is only one game tonight with Penn State set to host Iowa this evening on BTN. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Game of the Night

Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET BTN

7:00 PM ET BTN Line: Iowa -1.5

In the lone game tonight Iowa travels to face the Nittany Lions. Both teams come in at 5-6 and while that puts them towards the back of the middle of the pack, there’s been so little separation outside of the top three that both teams are still in play to make a push for a potential double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa managed to hold on at home against Ohio State and avoid back-to-back losses. The Hawkeyes are 2-3 the past five. Penn State has won back-to-back games after winning on the road against Rutgers and Indiana. The last time they were at home they lost to Minnesota by 9 in late January.

Heading into today leading scorer Kanye Clary’s status is still day-to-day. The guard is averaging 18.4 points per game for Penn State, but his absence has essentially forced Ace Baldwin Jr. and a supporting cast of backup scoring options to step up. That seemingly worked out well for Minnesota, who turned the corner after Dawson Garcia’s injury allowed the team to become more than just Garcia and it’ll be interesting to see how the team will gel when Clary eventually returns.

Iowa’s offense will most likely run through Tony Perkins, with the senior guard scoring at least 20 points in the last five games. The Hawkeyes offense has sputtered occasionally, but for the most part they’ve had no issue scoring. That could be big against a potentially short handed Penn State squad without their leading scorer, even if Penn State has looked alright against Rutgers and Indiana. Of course the offense struggled with Rutgers and Indiana has been a hot mess all over the place this season, so take it with a grain of salt.

Penn State has the advantage of playing at home but Iowa should have enough on the offensive side of the ball to get a much needed W.

Pick: Iowa