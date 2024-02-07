The Big Ten had three games on Tuesday. All three were intriguing and at least two had serious NCAA Tournament implications.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Indiana Hoosiers 76, Ohio State Buckeyes 73

This didn’t look like the Game of the Night heading into tip, but the eventual results were simply too dramatic to not be selected here. Ohio State dominated the first half of this game and controlled much of the second half as well. With 17:39 left of the second half, the Buckeyes held a 49-31 lead. However, the team collapsed from there, allowing Indiana to pull off a shocking road win. Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau combined for 51 points in the win.

Indiana improved to 14-9 overall and 6-6 in Big Ten play with the win. And while this loss won’t make up for the team’s struggles over the last month, it has to feel great for the team and fans to score a win like this. If anything, it should help the team’s mindset heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

On the other side, Ohio State fell to 13-10 overall and 3-9 in Big Ten play with the loss. It’s the fifth straight loss for the Buckeyes and the team is just 1-8 over its last nine games. Horrid marks that have derailed what was once a hopeful season. At this point, it’s hard to explain Ohio State’s collapse. It’s the second straight season this has happened to Chris Holtmann’s squad and it could very well cost Holtmann his job.

The Hoosiers return to action on Saturday on the road against arch-rival Purdue. The Buckeyes will now prepare for Maryland at home on Saturday.

The Rest:

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 59, Michigan State Spartans 56

This was another great game on Wednesday, featuring a significant comeback for the Gophers down the stretch. Michigan State led by nine points with roughly 12 minutes left and seemed poised to run away with it. However, Minnesota got just enough from Cam Christie and Dawson Garcia to grab a narrow 59-56 win.

Minnesota improved to 15-7 overall and 6-5 in Big Ten play with the win. The Gophers have now won three straight, including two against NCAA Tournament squads in Northwestern and Michigan State. Wednesday’s win puts the team on the verge of serious bubble consideration. If Minnesota can find a way to beat Iowa on the road on Sunday, this becomes a genuine Tournament push. And that’s not a crazy thought. Minnesota is more than capable of knocking off the Hawkeyes.

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56, Maryland Terrapins 53

The Scarlet Knights had their second comeback win in a row, knocking off Maryland on the road on Tuesday after trailing in the second half. Rutgers’ defense held the Terps to just 0.79 points per possession and no Maryland player had an offensive rating above 100. Mawot Mag led the way with 15 points.

Rutgers improved to 12-10 overall and 4-7 in Big Ten play with the win while Maryland fell to 13-10 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Scarlet Knights will try and keep things rolling at home against Wisconsin on Saturday. Maryland gets Ohio State on the road on Saturday.