Minnesota and Purdue Split Big Ten Weekly Awards

The Big Ten released its weekly award list for Weeks 12 of the regular season and Minnesota and Purdue split the weekly honors. Purdue’s Zach Edey was named Player of the Week and Minnesota’s Cam Christie earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Edey had quite a performance last week, averaging 24 points and 14 rebounds in Purdue’s wins over Northwestern and Wisconsin. The win over the Badgers was particularly important as it put Purdue in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten title. Notably, this was the 10th time Edey has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, tying Ohio State’s Evan Turner for the most in Big Ten history. It’s an incredible achievement and a mark Edey will almost certainly surpass over the next month.

Christie also had a great week, as he helped pilot the Gophers to huge upset win over Northwestern thanks to a 15-point performance. His three-pointer in the closing seconds of regular was also huge and prevented the Wildcats from escaping with a win. This is the first time Christie has earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.