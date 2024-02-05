Illinois and Purdue In Top 10 In Week 14 Polls

The Week 14 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released earlier this week and three Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut at least in one of the polls. Purdue remained in the top five after knocking off Wisconsin on the road. Michigan State is also starting to build some momentum in the receiving votes category.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 14 AP Poll:

No. 2 - Purdue (16)

No. 10 - Illinois

No. 11 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Michigan State

Week 14 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 2 - Purdue (7)

No. 9 - Wisconsin

No. 12 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Northwestern, Michigan State

Overall, it’s hard to feel great about the league’s position in these rankings. Having three teams in the top 15 is nothing to sneeze at, however, it isn’t close to what the league has seen over the last decade or so. Much of it has to do with the disappointing runs of teams like Indiana, Maryland, and Michigan State, who entered the season with plenty of praise but haven’t quite delivered on it.

The good news is Purdue continues to roll. The Boilers remained just a tad behind UConn and seem poised to enter March as a one seed, if not the top overall seed. Illinois also moved into the top 10 after two big wins. And Wisconsin isn’t too far behind either, even after two tough losses last week. All three look like viable Final Four threats.

The biggest questions moving forward will now center around Purdue’s efforts to get back to No. 1 and Michigan State’s rise. The Spartans are building momentum and have a manageable slate moving forward. It will be interesting to follow.