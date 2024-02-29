The Big Ten had two games on Wednesday, highlighted by a road trip for Minnesota against Illinois. Maryland also hosted Northwestern.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 105, Minnesota Golden Gophers 97

On paper, this looked like an Illinois win. However, Minnesota had shown enough in recent weeks to think the Gophers could play well enough to win. The question was whether Minnesota could hold up on the road. The answer would be significant for both sides, as Illinois tried to keep pace in the Big Ten title race and Minnesota hoped to add a valuable win to its resume.

The game itself largely played out as expected. Illinois controlled much of the evening, but Minnesota kept pace throughout. The difference was a massive 29 points from Terrence Shannon, which pushed Illinois to a 105-97 win. Marcus Domask also finished with 22 points. Both teams finished above 1.45 points per possession.

Illinois improved to 21-7 overall and 12-5 in Big Ten play with the win. The team remains two games behind Purdue in the conference standings, but the win keeps the race alive for at least a few more days and puts additional pressure on the Boilermakers. Fans will have to hope Purdue slips up this weekend against Michigan State.

On the other side, Minnesota fell to 17-11 overall, 8-9 in Big Ten play, and likely out of serious NCAA Tournament consideration with the loss. The Gophers have faced an uphill battle for most of the last month, but have done just enough to stay alive. Unfortunately, this was one of the team’s last opportunities to add a marquee win to its resume. Falling short means Minnesota will almost certainly need a massive Big Ten Tournament run to feel any confidence in making the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois will return to action on Saturday on the road against Wisconsin. The Gophers will try and bounce back against Penn State at home on Saturday.

The Rest:

-Northwestern Wildcats 68, Maryland Terrapins 61

The Terps were favored heading into this one, but Northwestern had other thoughts, taking control in the first half and never looking back. Nick Martinelli led the way with 27 points and seven rebounds. Brooks Barnhizer also had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Once again, Maryland’s offense struggled to get going, finishing with just 1.0 points per possession.

Northwestern improved to 20-8 overall and 11-6 in Big Ten play with the win while Maryland fell to 15-14 overall and 7-11 in Big Ten play with the loss. The win almost certainly guarantees the Wildcats a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Northwestern will now prepare for Iowa at home on Saturday. Maryland gets Indiana at home on Sunday.