There’s a doubleheader tonight on FS1 set to tip off early this evening. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio State Buckeyes

TV/Time: 6:30 PM ET FS1

6:30 PM ET FS1 Line: Ohio State -2.5

Ohio State looks to play spoiler at home tonight against the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has won their last four games and is well in play for a potential double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska is also firmly in the field for the NCAA Tournament right now, though a loss to Ohio State could hurt their seeding quite a bit.

The Buckeyes finally won a game on the road against Michigan State and will look to continue that momentum. Of course they followed their last big win against Purdue with a road loss immediately after against Minnesota. Ohio State has not won back-to-back conference games yet this season.

Nebraska’s recent four game surge hasn’t included many good teams, but Ohio State isn’t exactly trending towards the top of the conference. While the Buckeyes are slightly favored, if Nebraska wins here they should be able to close out their season with two more wins as they have a laughably soft close to league play this year.

When the offense is hitting shots from three, especially Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska is a hard out. They haven’t always consistently gotten there, especially on the road, so tonight’s game is a tossup. The Buckeyes have been way to sporadic when it comes to playing to their potential and they’re a hard team to get behind, especially with their defensive defiencies.

Nebraska should be able to continue their recent success as long as they can keep hitting from beyond the arc. It’ll be close but look for Cornhuskers to find a way in Columbus.

Pick: Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

TV/Time: 8:30 PM ET FS1

8:30 PM ET FS1 Line: Rutgers -6.5

In the late game two of the teams at the bottom of the conference tipoff with a dead last Michigan traveling to Jersey to face off against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have lost their past three games. While the defense returned somewhat to form against Maryland, their offense did absolutely nothing on it’s way to tying a season low of 46 points. Oddly enough both of these games came at home.

Michigan hasn’t fared much better, losing their past five games and going 1-10 the last 11. Their lone win came against a reeling Wisconsin team, the only thing keeping this from being a 11 game skid. The road suspension of Dug McDaniel mixed with Olivier Nkamhoua’s season ending injury has left the Wolverines offense dangerously thin and against a stout Rutgers defense on the road that will likely be the deciding factor tonight. The one thing Michigan has going for it is that Rutgers struggles shooting the ball, meaning the game should remain close one way or another.

Rutgers desperately needs to find some offensive production and a home game against a bad Michigan defense could provide the opportunity for that spark. Look for Rutgers to be a bit more alive than the last time they took the court and snap their three game losing streak.

Pick: Rutgers