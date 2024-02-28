The Big Ten had two games on Tuesday and both had NCAA Tournament implications. Wisconsin went on the road to face Indiana and Iowa hosted Penn State.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Indiana Hoosiers 74, Wisconsin Badgers 70

This was a wild one on a number of fronts. The game not only swung back and forth throughout, but it was momentarily paused for a fire alarm, which required fans to exit Assembly Hall. It was one of the more unusual things you’ll see in a basketball game. All told, Indiana delivered just enough to grab the win. Kel’el Ware led the way with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Reneau also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana improved to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten play with the win. It was an emotional victory that not only gave Hoosier fans a reprieve from the team’s recent struggles, but snapped a four-game losing streak. Notably, it was Indiana’s first win against a top 40 KenPom team this season. Fans will have to hope this effort carries over into the team’s final three regular season games.

On the other side, Wisconsin fell to 18-10 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play with the loss. It continued a horrid run for the Badgers in February, wherein the team posted a brutal 2-6 record and lost to three teams outside the top 90 on KenPom. An amazing collapse for a squad that entered the month atop the Big Ten standings.

The Hoosiers will return to action on Sunday on the road against Maryland. The Badgers will try and bounce back against Illinois at home on Saturday.

The Rest:

-Iowa Hawkeyes 90, Penn State Nittany Lions 81

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early lead in this one and never looked back. Payton Sandfort led the way with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. It’s one of the more impressive stat lines you’ll ever see in a college basketball games. Josh Dix also had 20 points in the 90-81 win.

Iowa improved to 17-12 overall and 9-9 in Big Ten play with the win while Penn State fell to 14-15 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Hawkeyes remain on the NCAA bubble, even after the win. TRank gives the team a 21.3 percent chance to make the cut and that feels about right. If Iowa can close out with some momentum, it has a great chance of making the field.

The Hawkeyes will hope to add a marquee win over the weekend against Northwestern on Saturday. Penn State will get Minnesota on the road on Saturday.