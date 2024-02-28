The Big Ten has two games on the slate on Wednesday. The early game features Northwestern on the road against Maryland. Minnesota will travel to face Illinois later on.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time/TV: 9:00 PM ET (BTN)

9:00 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Illinois by 11

While the spread for this game suggests a mismatch, there’s a lot riding on this one. Minnesota enters on the edge of NCAA Tournament eligibility, desperately needing a marquee win to move toward the right side of the bubble, and Illinois enters on the edge of the Big Ten title race, needing to win out to have much of a chance. That makes Wednesday’s game one of the more significant ones in the league this week.

Unfortunately for Gopher fans, the spread isn’t misstated. Illinois is a clear favorite here and it’s going to take quite an effort from Minnesota to pull off the upset. However, Illinois has shown vulnerability before this season, so it’s certainly possible. The route for an upset is probably along the lines of what Maryland did earlier this season — slow the game down and dominate the boards.

The matchup to watch will be upfront between Dawson Garcia and Coleman Hawkins. If Illinois wins there, Minnesota’s not going to have much of a chance. However, if Garcia has a great night and can dominate the boards, the Gophers will have a shot. Minnesota also has a chance to make up the margin between the teams from outside the arc, as the Gophers have been a better outside shooting team all season.

All told, this is Illinois’ game to lose. If the team plays decently, it should win. However, Minnesota has a route here to victory.

Pick: Illinois

The Rest:

-Northwestern Wildcats at Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (BTN)

7:00 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Maryland by 3

This is expected to be a far closer game than the one above, with both teams trying to elevate their postseason potential. Northwestern is on the verge of locking up a bid while Maryland is just trying to stay alive for the Big Dance. The two teams met once earlier this season, with Northwestern winning in Evanston in mid-January.

Expect this one to go similarly, with Maryland’s offense hinging around Jahmir Young. If the Wildcats can slow him down, Northwestern should be in good shape for a wine. However, it’s going to be considerably tougher on the road and with a diminished lineup. Maryland is also coming off an impressive win on the road against Rutgers.

Overall, the Terps should be favored here. The question is which team will come out with more fire, which is a serious question given the varying expectations between teams.

Pick: Maryland

Picks Record This Season: 69-27