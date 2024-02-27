The Big Ten had four games on Sunday and all of them had NCAA Tournament implications. The biggest games would be in Michigan, as Purdue tried to build its Big Ten title case and Michigan State faced off against Ohio State.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Ohio State Buckeyes 60, Michigan State Spartans 57

Most figured this would be a comfortable win for a Spartan squad trying to build momentum heading into March. Michigan State entered as the solid favorite at home and the Buckeyes were amid a horrid stretch on the road, wherein the team had gone winless in true road environments for more than a year.

However, those projections proved unfounded, as Michigan State faltered in the closing minutes, allowing Ohio State to pull off a frantic upset. The game was sealed on a buzzer beater. It was a pretty epic shot. Devin Royal led the way with 14 points off the bench. Notably, Jamison Battle did not play in the win.

Gonna be replaying this one for a looooong time@DaleBonnerr for the game‼️ pic.twitter.com/XCBCkMm8ju — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 26, 2024

Ohio State improved to 16-12 overall and 6-11 in Big Ten play. It was the team’s second big win in three games, which has to turn some heads after Ohio State fired Chris Holtmann earlier this month. The Buckeyes also still have some NCAA Tournament hopes after the recent wins. If the team can win at least two of its last three, it should have a fighting chance to make the cut in the Big Ten Tournament.

On the other side, Michigan State fell to 17-11 overall and 9-8 in Big Ten play. It was the team’s second straight loss and third in six games. Each were significant setbacks after Michigan State seemed to be gaining some steam. The question is now whether Tom Izzo can resurrect what’s seeming like another underwhelming season in East Lansing.

The Buckeyes will return to action on Thursday at home against Nebraska. Michigan State will try and bounce back on the road against Purdue on Saturday.

The Rest:

-Maryland Terrapins 63, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 46

Despite relatively even odds at tip, Maryland dominated this game. The Terps jumped out to a solid lead in the first half and never looked back en route to a 63-46 win. Julian Reese led the way with 20 points and six rebounds. The Terps held Rutgers to an abysmal 0.75 points per possession.

Maryland improved to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten play with the win while Rutgers fell to 14-13 overall and 6-10 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Terps will now prepare for Northwestern at home on Wednesday. Rutgers will prepare for Michigan at home on Thursday.

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 73, Minnesota Golden Gophers 55

The Huskers scored another double-digit win in this one, thanks to 22 points from Juwan Gary and 15 points from Brice Williams. Minnesota limped to 0.79 points per possession in a loss. It was one of the Gophers’ worst offensive outputs in quite some time.

Nebraska improved to 20-8 overall and 10-7 with the win while Minnesota fell to 17-10 overall and 8-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Huskers will now prepare for Ohio State on the road on Thursday. The Gophers will get Illinois on the road on Wednesday.

-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 84, Michigan Wolverines 76

The Wolverines fought pretty well in this one, making Purdue fans sweat things out in the second half. However, Purdue was simply too good, scoring an 84-76 road win. Zach Edey led the way with 35 points and 15 rebounds. Lance Jones also had 15 points.

Purdue improved to 25-3 overall and 14-3 in Big Ten play with the win while Michigan fell to 8-20 overall and 3-14 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Boilers will now prepare for Michigan State at home on Saturday. Michigan will get Rutgers on the road on Thursday.