As the postseason picture becomes clearer and the top of the conference settles, the focus now turns to maintaining resumes.

And there’s really only one in danger Tuesday evening.

Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers

Time/TV: 7 p.m. on Peacock

7 p.m. on Peacock KenPom Spread: Badgers by 5

Out of nowhere heading into the season, Mike Woodson has found himself on the hotseat.

It’s worse than a standard down year, the kind you’d expect after losing a program legend in Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers are 6-10 in Big Ten play and are sinking rapidly to the bottom of the league.

Indiana has just four victories in the new year and is on a four-game losing streak heading into Tuesday. Losing out to Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan State could spell serious trouble.

Speaking of a spiral, Wisconsin is on one of their own. The Badgers had their own four-game losing streak that dropped them out of contention for even a share of the Big Ten title.

The Badgers are coming off of a narrow win over Maryland and need this to keep from falling down more seed lines than they already have. They’d probably rather avoid the committee see this and look up to see an underwhelming nonconference performance.

Wisconsin beat Indiana earlier this season, but the Hoosiers were without Kel’el Ware. This one could be worth keeping a eye on.

Pick: Wisconsin

Penn State Nittany Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time/TV: 9 p.m. on BTN

9 p.m. on BTN KenPom Spread: Hawkeyes by 7

Penn State is coming off of its first season sweep of Indiana in years. The Nittany Lions have been competitive in a good amount of games and earned a few upset victories along the way.

Mike Rhoades could end up building something in State College if he’s afforded the time to do so. For now, it’s seeing what he can do with the pieces he has.

Meanwhile, in Iowa City, a strong finish to the season could’ve meant the potential for dancing next month. A loss to Illinois, even on the road, probably keeps that from happening for now.

The Hawkeyes are a young group that has improved this year. Give these guys a year or two and they’ll be back in the NCAA Tournament.