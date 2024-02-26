The Big Ten had plenty of action again this week, highlighted by a few dramatic road trips for the league’s best teams. The upsets led to a serious shakeup in this list.

So, let’s jump into this week’s Power Rankings.

Big Ten Week 16 Power Rankings

The Boilermakers swept the team’s games last week, beating Rutgers at home on Thursday and handling Michigan on the road on Sunday. The game against the Wolverines was touchy at times, but Purdue handled its business. The wins left Purdue sitting at 25-3 overall and 14-3 in Big Ten play. The team has now won 11 of its last 12 games.

With only three regular season games remaining, Boilermaker fans have to be licking their chops. The team is closing in on another Big Ten title and gets two of its last three at home, which is enormous considering how well the Boilers have played there this season. Win those two and Purdue gets some new hardware. There’s little disputing Purdue is the overwhelming favorite to win the conference title at this point.

Purdue only gets one game this week, which will be at home on Saturday against Michigan State. A win would be huge for the team’s conference title hopes.

Illinois had a mixed week, falling on the road to Penn State on Wednesday, but rebounding with a huge win over Iowa at home on Saturday. The win over the Hawkeyes pushed Illinois to 20-7 overall and 11-5 in Big Ten play.

At this point, we know Illinois will make the Tournament and get a decent seed. The biggest question is whether the team can make an outside run at the conference title. Unfortunately, Wednesday’s loss was a massive blow to that effort. Illinois went from being a moderate underdog to a serious underdog with that loss. The team no longer controls its own destiny, which is a tough situation with only a few games remaining.

Illinois’ best hope will be sweeping its four remaining games, which includes beating Purdue on March 5th at home, and hoping the Boilermakers stumble against Michigan State or Wisconsin. It’s a possible, but unlikely scenario. KenPom has Illinois as an underdog in two remaining games (at Wisconsin and vs Purdue) and the scenario would also require the Boilermakers losing a home game, which seems unlikely. In short, don’t hold your breath.

The team will get two tough games this week, with Minnesota at home on Wednesday and Wisconsin on the road on Saturday. KenPom expects a split. A loss in either game would almost certainly end Illinois’ conference title hopes.

The Huskers won both of its games last week, beating Indiana on the road on Wednesday and Minnesota at home on Sunday. Both wins came by double-digits and pushed Nebraska to 20-8 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play. The team has now won four straight.

Nebraska is quietly playing really well right now. And while the Huskers haven’t faced a murderer’s row of opponents in recent weeks, the team is winning and winning big. Nebraska has now won four straight by double-digits, with several of those wins at or near 20-point margins. Those wins have put the Huskers on the right side of the NCAA bubble. Even another win or two would probably end any drama.

This week, Nebraska will get Ohio State on the road on Thursday and Rutgers at home on Sunday. KenPom expects a split, but a sweep wouldn’t be too surprising.

The Wildcats won the team’s only game this week, besting a struggling Michigan squad at home on Thursday. The win pushed Northwestern to 19-8 overall and 10-6 in Big Ten play. It was the team’s second straight win and its fourth win in five games.

Northwestern will get two opportunities to grab its 20th win this week with Maryland on the road on Wednesday and Iowa at home on Saturday. KenPom expects a split, but neither game looks unwinnable. Even one win would probably end any faint NCAA bubble drama for the Wildcats.

The Spartans had a horrible week, dropping home games to Iowa and Ohio State, despite entering as solid favorites before tip. The loss to the Buckeyes was a particularly tough blow as it required a collapse from Michigan State in the closing minutes. The losses left the team sitting at 17-11 overall and 9-8 in Big Ten play.

It’s odd to say so far into a season, but it’s still hard to get a gauge on this Michigan State squad. Every time the group seems like it’s taking a step toward the top of the league, it comes crashing down with a bad loss or two. And that’s been the pattern since the season started — three or four good wins followed by a rough loss or two.

Generally speaking, I would normally call the team “inconsistent” and move on. However, that doesn’t feel exactly right here. It almost feels like Michigan State is playing above its head and then trips when it faces a team capable of exposing its weaknesses. That’s probably a bit too simplistic, but it feels accurate. Unfortunately, it’s not a great sign with March approaching.

Michigan State only gets one game this week, which will come on Saturday on the road against Purdue. The Spartans are significant underdogs. A win would obviously be massive for the team’s postseason seeding.

The Hawkeyes split the team’s games last week, beating Michigan State on the road on Tuesday, but falling on the road to Illinois on Saturday. It was generally a positive performance and pushed Iowa to 16-12 overall and 8-9 in Big Ten play.

At this point, it’s clear Iowa is playing better than it did over the last few months. The team is trending up on KenPom and the young players are starting to play better. After all, recent wins against Wisconsin and at Michigan State are nothing to sneeze at.

Unfortunately, the turnaround might be too little, too late. Iowa remains on the outside looking in on nearly every bubble projection and it’s probably not going to improve much unless the Hawkeyes can score at least one upset win down the stretch. Fans were hoping last Saturday’s game against Illinois could do it, but Iowa fell short.

The good news is Iowa will have a decent shot at adding two more wins this week. The team gets Penn State at home on Tuesday and a short-handed Northwestern on the road on Saturday. Two wins would be massive for the team’s postseason hopes. Unfortunately, even one loss would be a blow.

The Gophers split the team’s games last week, beating Ohio State at home on Thursday, but falling on the road against Nebraska on Sunday. The mixed results left Minnesota sitting at 17-10 overall and 8-8 in Big Ten play.

With only four regular season games remaining, Minnesota is another time barely holding onto its NCAA Tournament hopes. If the Gophers are going to make a push, it’s going to take a really strong finish — potentially even an undefeated run. It will be a lofty task, but the cards are still laying out there.

Minnesota gets two tricky games this week, with Illinois on the road on Wednesday and Penn State at home on Saturday. KenPom expects a split. However, Minnesota really needs to find a way to sweep. Obviously, the Illinois game figures to be the toughest challenge.

The Nittany Lions swept the team’s games last week, beating Illinois at home on Wednesday and Indiana at home on Saturday. The wins pushed Penn State to 14-14 overall and 8-9 in Big Ten play. The team has now won five of its last eight games.

Penn State will try and move further up the Big Ten standings this week with Iowa on the road on Tuesday and Minnesota on the road on Saturday. KenPom has the Nittany Lions as significant underdogs in both games. However, the team has been playing well above its head over the last few weeks, so don’t be shocked to see an upset or two.

The Badgers won the team’s only game last week, beating Maryland at home on Tuesday. It pushed Wisconsin to 18-9 overall and 10-6 in Big Ten play. It also snapped what had been a really rough recent run for the team, wherein the Badger lost five of six.

Wisconsin will hope to build some momentum heading into the postseason this week, with Indiana on the road on Tuesday and Illinois at home on Saturday. The Badgers are favored in both games.

The Terps went 1-1 against the team’s slate this week, falling on the road to Wisconsin on Tuesday, but rebounding with a win over Rutgers on the road on Sunday. The win over the Scarlet Knights pushed Maryland to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten play.

As odd as it is to say after the team’s opening stretch in February, Maryland still has a slim chance of making a late NCAA Tournament push. TRank gives the Terps 0.5 percent odds of making the cut, which speaks to how unlikely anything would be here. With that said, we’ve seen crazy things in college basketball before and perhaps Maryland can pull it off again. Successfully making the field would almost certainly require sweeping the team’s remaining regular season games and at least two wins in the Big Ten Tournament.

That effort will begin this week with Northwestern at home on Wednesday and Indiana at home on Sunday. KenPom favors the Terps in both games.

The Buckeyes had a pretty positive week, despite splitting the team’s games. Ohio State opened with a road loss to Minnesota on Thursday, but rebounded with an incredible win over Michigan State in the Breslin Center on Sunday. The win over the Spartans came on a buzzer beater and pushed Ohio State to 16-12 overall and 6-11 in Big Ten play.

Despite a head coaching change and a 3-9 mark in conference play in early February, Ohio State is quietly resurrecting its season. The team is only 3-2 over its last five games, but has wins over Purdue and Michigan State and is up to 17.3 percent odds to make the NCAA Tournament on TRank. Like a few other teams on this list, it would take a nearly flawless finish to get across the finish line, but the possibility remains.

Ohio State will get two home games this week, with Nebraska at home on Thursday and arch-rival Michigan at home on Sunday. The Buckeyes lost to both opponents earlier this season, but are favored this time around. We’ll see if they can finish the job.

The Scarlet Knights lost both of the team’s games last week, falling on the road to Purdue on Thursday and at home against Maryland on Sunday. The loss to the Terps dealt a massive blow to the team’s faint remaining postseason hopes. Rutgers now finds itself sitting at 14-13 overall and 6-10 in Big Ten play.

Rutgers will get two chances to bounce back this week with Michigan at home on Thursday and Nebraska at home on Sunday. KenPom expects a split.

The Hoosiers lost both the team’s games this week, falling at home to Nebraska by 15 points on Wednesday and on the road against Penn State on Saturday. The losses dropped Indiana to 14-13 overall and 6-10 in Big Ten play. Indiana has now lost four straight.

Realistically speaking, Indiana’s season is over. It was probably over well before the last few days, but the losses to Nebraska and Penn State certainly delivered the final death blows. And those struggles have shifted most of the fanbase’s focus away from this season and onto the coaching staff. Many are asking whether Mike Woodson deserves to keep his job, which is a reasonable question to ask through three seasons. He’s delivered two NCAA Tournament units, but not much more. At this point, Woodson should just be hoping to finish above .500 to have some positive note to spin this year.

Indiana gets two tough games this week with Wisconsin at home on Tuesday and Maryland on the road on Sunday. KenPom has the Hoosiers as significant underdogs in both games.

The Wolverines lost both the team’s games this week, falling by 14 on the road against Northwestern on Thursday and in a competitive game at home against Purdue on Sunday. The losses dropped Michigan to 8-20 overall and 3-14 in Big Ten play. It’s easily the program’s worst season since 2007-’08 and the squad is on pace to set Michigan’s single-season losses record, barring a surprising finish.

Michigan gets two road games this week, with Rutgers on the road on Thursday and Ohio State on the road on Sunday. The Wolverines are underdogs in both games.