The Big Ten had two games on Saturday. Iowa traveled to face Illinois and Penn State hosted Indiana in a battle for Big Ten Tournament seeding.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini 95, Iowa Hawkeyes 85

After two huge wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, many Hawkeye fans were starting to dream about bigger things in March. The team had won three of four and seemed to be trending up at the perfect time. The question was whether Iowa could capitalize on that momentum and add another key win or two to its resume.

That effort continued on Saturday. Unfortunately for Iowa, Illinois had other thoughts, taking care of business at home against the Hawkeyes. It was a pretty competitive game throughout, Illinois simply had too much at the end. Coleman Hawkins led the way with 30 points and five assists. Justin Harm also had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Illinois improved to 20-7 overall and 11-5 in Big Ten play with the win. It sets the team up for a dramatic four-game close to the season, where fans hope the team can steal a share of this year’s Big Ten title. Illinois still needs help from Purdue, but with a home game against the Boilermakers on March 5th, a conference title remains a real possibility. And that alone has to get fans excited.

On the other side, Iowa fell to 16-12 overall and 8-9 in Big Ten play with the loss. While the Hawkeyes were the underdogs, this was a tough one. Not only because Iowa played well enough to win, but also because it desperately needed an upset like this to get on the right side of the bubble for Selection Sunday. This loss puts even more pressure on the team’s final three regular season games.

Illinois returns to action on Wednesday against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes will get Penn State at home on Tuesday. Both Illinois and Iowa are favored.

The Rest:

-Penn State Nittany Lions 83, Indiana Hoosiers 74

For the second time this season, Penn State cruised to an easy win over the Hoosiers. It’s something that would have seemed unbelievable years ago, but it’s now reality. The Nittany Lions were led by Ace Baldwin, who finished with 23 points and nine assists. Indiana’s offense was alright, but it simply couldn’t get enough stops.

Penn State improved to 14-14 overall and 8-9 in Big Ten play with the win while Indiana fell to 14-13 overall and 6-10 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Nittany Lions will return to action on Tuesday on the road against Iowa. Indiana will get Wisconsin at home on Tuesday.