There’s a quadruple header today with Purdue looking to maintain their conference lead and a handful of other schools trying to pick up some much needed wins. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Maryland Terrapins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time/TV: 12:00 PM ET BTN

12:00 PM ET BTN Line: Rutgers -2.5

The first game of the day has a high chance of not being particularly pretty. Rutgers enters the day with a KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency of 268th in the country, paired with a defensive unit that ranks third. Maintaining that third place ranking is impressive as the Scarlet Knights just got torched for 96 points by Purdue and 81 points by Minnesota in their last two games. Their opponent is a Maryland team that is 161st offensively and sixth in defense, so a relatively similar approach with an even slower adjusted tempo.

If either of these teams had a decent offense they would likely be NCAA Tournament bound. Maryland has Jahmir Young and occasionally some production from Donta Scott and Julian Reese, but the rest of the offense is largely non-existent. Rutgers has looked a bit better offensively with Jeremiah Williams playing, and one has to wonder how this team would have fared if Cam Spencer stayed in Jersey, but the team is shooting a .392/.671/.294 split that has been dreadful to watch.

In a game with two offenses that can’t consistently score and two defenses that rank in the top ten in the country, the biggest difference maker here will likely be the Scarlet Knights playing at home. It’ll be a slog and whoever hits 60 first will likely win, but it’s hard to pick against the home team here.

Pick: Rutgers

#3 Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines

Time/TV: 2:00 PM ET CBS

2:00 PM ET CBS Line: Purdue -13.5

Purdue returns to action against Michigan in a first versus last place game. The Boilermakers enter the day two games ahead of Illinois and a win today would help them inch closer to locking up the conference ahead of a season finale against Wisconsin. There’s some chatter that Connecticut upended Purdue for the top overall seed in the field, but Purdue is still currently a lock as a one seed and set to head the midwest region.

Their opponent is a Michigan team that enters today a full two games behind 13th place in the league. The Wolverines do get the benefit of having Dug McDaniel back as the game is at home, but the loss of their second leading scorer and leading rebounder in Olivier Nkamhoua looms large. What also looms large is a roster not built to slow down Zach Edey that also struggles defensively and now has to face one of the most efficient offensive units in the nation.

The last time these two teams played Purdue dropped 99 on their way to a 32 point victory. It should be a bit closer this time but there’s little on paper to suggest Michigan being capable of slowing down Purdue enough to land the upset. That becomes even more likely as it really feels like this Michigan team has largely packed it in. It remains to be seen if Michigan can come alive for any of their remaining games, but this and a road trip to Ohio State remain the best bets.

Purdue seems locked in after losing unexpectedly to the Buckeyes. Don’t expect Purdue to repeat their performance from last weekend.

Pick: Purdue

Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State Spartans

Time/TV: 4:00 PM ET CBS

4:00 PM ET CBS Line: Michigan State -9.5

Michigan State enters the day well within the NCAA Tournament field but at 17-10 the margin for error is a bit smaller than Spartans fans would prefer. Especially because a loss here could lead to a spiral with Purdue and Northwestern on deck. Luckily for Tom Izzo and his Spartans they get a reeling Ohio State squad that has essentially returned to form after an inspired performance in Jake Diebler’s first game this year as interim coach. The Spartans also need a win to maintain pace for a potential double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Earlier in the week Ohio State went on the road and promptly lost to Minnesota. Bruce Thornton has been strong as of late, but the team lacks consistency behind the guard. Ohio State is also 0-8 on the road this season and that won’t get any easier heading to Michigan State. Ohio State has some pieces and the Spartans have been wildly inconsistent, but the Buckeyes have more or less proven they cannot win on the road this year and have a realistic shot at going 0-10 on the road in league play this year.

Pick: Michigan State

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 6:30 PM ET BTN

6:30 PM ET BTN Line: Nebraska -6.5

In the late game today Minnesota travels to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are currently sitting a game out of the top four and a loss to Minnesota would be detrimental to landing a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Minnesota is actually in play for that same double bye, sitting only 1.5 games out of third place. The Gophers only have a net ranking of 72 but a road win today would give them their second Quad 1 win and could position them for a late postseason push. They’ll likely need to win out at home and win two of their final three road games to fully enter the conversation, but Ben Johnson has his Gophers in much better shape this year.

Minnesota’s offense has been rolling as of late, scoring at least 76 points in the last four games. Wins against Rutgers and Ohio State helped take the sting off of blowing back-to-back double digit leads against Iowa and Purdue. Nebraska enters the day on a three game winning streak, though their competition hasn’t been particularly great as of late. Nebraska hasn’t lost at home in league play, however, proving to be a difficult out. They’ll need to repeat their offensive performance at Indiana against a hot Minnesota team, but their home court advantage should suffice.

Pick: Nebraska