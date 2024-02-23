The Big Ten’s home stretch is a weird one.

Barring unexpected and unlikely collapse, the league title will belong to Purdue and Purdue alone. Behind it sit three teams all within at most one game of the other: Illinois, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

Much like last year, it’s the Boilermakers and a few also-rans bunched together. That storyline is over, but there’s still games that matter left to play.

Let’s talk hoops:

Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time/TV: 2:15 p.m. on BTN

2:15 p.m. on BTN KenPom Spread: Illini by 10

Illinois just dropped one they really couldn’t afford to lose on the road against Penn State. It especially stings because it’s a game the Illini had somewhat in hand late before a series of mistakes gave the win to Penn State.

That’s why they’re no longer in serious conference title contention. Purdue wins that kind of game, Illinois doesn’t. Simple.

Mind you, this means they’ll be none to pleased coming off a loss. Expect Brad Underwood to make sure his team is energized for what could on paper be a sleepy matchup under slightly more typical circumstances.

Iowa? The Hawkeyes just secured one of if not the best wins of their season on the road against Michigan State.

A solid performance down the stretch against Penn State, Northwestern and Illinois (twice) could get Iowa firmly back into the at-large conversation. Credit to Fran McCaffery, his team has figured a few things out here late and hasn’t let one loss turn into a spiral.

But still. Illinois, at least in Champaign. (what if though?)

Pick: Illinois

Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time/TV: 12 p.m. on BTN

12 p.m. on BTN KenPom Spread: Nittany Lions by 5

Last one out, get the lights.

Indiana’s season is dead in the water. What was, on paper, an interesting combination of talent has become one of the conference’s worst teams.

Historically, home losses to programs such as Northwestern, Nebraska and Penn State are unthinkable. Especially three in a row. The Hoosiers just handed the Cornhuskers their first road win in conference play. In February.

Total collapse could mean some genuine heat under Mike Woodson’s seat. These Hoosiers are displaying some eerie flaws shared by his last few Knicks squads. The ones that kept him from being a head coach until Indiana picked up a phone.

Penn State is coming off of an incredible last minute win over Illinois at Rec Hall and returns to the Bryce Jordan Center. Do the fans turn out in droves for a potential season sweep of the Hoosiers?

The first game was decided in blowout fashion as the Nittany Lions pulled away in the second half behind a stifling defense and shotmaking ability.

Which...

Pick: Penn State