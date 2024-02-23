The Big Ten had three games on Thursday, all of which featured teams hoping to build their case for the NCAA Tournament. Two of the games ended up being decided by double-digits.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 88, Ohio State Buckeyes 79

After Ohio State knocked off Purdue on Sunday, it got many Buckeye fans dreaming about a potential resurgence down the stretch. Add in an inconsistent Gopher squad and this certainly projected as an intriguing matchup. Both teams entered with faint (but present) NCAA Tournament hopes. A win would keep them in the picture.

The game itself was pretty competitive. The Gophers jumped out to an early lead, but could never really separate themselves. Ohio State got 46 combined points from former Gopher Jamison Battle and Bruce Thornton, which kept the team in the game. However, Minnesota got just enough from Elijah Hawkins, who had 24 points and seven assists to get the win. Dawson Garcia also finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Minnesota improved to 17-9 overall and 8-7 in Big Ten play with the win. As mentioned frequently on this site, the Gophers have spent much of the last month just on the edge of serious NCAA Tournament contention. Minnesota’s major challenge is overcoming its weak non-conference schedule. It’s been a weight around the team’s neck for months and is still plaguing its resume now. However, Thursday’s win keeps Minnesota in the picture for at least a few more days. The key will be pulling off an upset or two down the stretch.

On the other side, Ohio State fell to 15-12 overall and 5-11 in Big Ten play with the loss. It certainly took some of the air out of the team’s sails after Sunday’s win. However, the team fought pretty well on the road, which hasn’t been the norm this season. Perhaps that energy can carry over into future games.

The Gophers will return to action on Sunday on the road against Nebraska. The Buckeyes will head north to face Michigan State on the road on Sunday. Both teams will be significant underdogs in their respective matchups.

The Rest:

-Northwestern Wildcats 76, Michigan Wolverines 62

The Wildcats were expected to win this one heading into tip and took care of business en route to a 76-62 win. Brooks Barnhizer led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds, though it was Boo Buie who got the accolades after becoming Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer in the game. It’s a remarkable achievement and should put Buie in a lofty class among Wildcat greats.

Northwestern improved to 19-8 overall and 10-6 in Big Ten play with the win while Michigan fell to 8-19 overall and 3-13 in Big Ten play with the loss. The win puts the Wildcats on the verge of “lock” status for the NCAA Tournament, which has to excite fans. Even one more win probably closes the deal. Northwestern returns to action on Wednesday on the road against Maryland. Michigan gets Purdue at home on Sunday.

-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 96, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68

Over the last few years, this has been one of the better series in the Big Ten. Rutgers has been one of the few foils for Purdue in the league, pulling off multiple marquee upsets. And with Rutgers’ recent resurgence, Scarlet Knight fans were hoping it could happen again.

However, those hopes didn’t come to fruition. Purdue absolutely manhandled Rutgers from start to finish en route to a 96-68 win. Zach Edey led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds. Lance Jones also had 17 points. The game was basically over at halftime.

Purdue improved to 24-3 overall and 13-3 in Big Ten play with the win while Rutgers fell to 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Boilers will hope to keep things rolling on Sunday on the road against a reeling Michigan squad. Rutgers will hope to rebound against Maryland at home on Sunday.