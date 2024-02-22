The Big Ten had two games on Wednesday. The first game put Illinois on the road against Penn State. Indiana hosted Nebraska later on.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Penn State Nittany Lions 90, No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini 89

Most people were picking Illinois heading into this one, and rightfully so, as Illinois certainly had the better profile. The question was simply whether Penn State could surprise with a raucous environment in the historic Rec Hall. It was a chance for Mike Rhoades to grab a signature win in his first season as head coach.

For much of the evening, it didn’t look like that was going to happen. Illinois controlled the matchup thanks to 35 points and 11 rebounds from Terrence Shannon. It seemed over as the clock moved the three-minute mark. However, something special then happened. Penn State led a frantic comeback effort, overcoming a 10-point deficit and scoring a shocking win. Nick Kern led the way with 22 points and four rebounds. Qudus Wahab also had 13 points.

Penn State improved to 13-14 overall and 7-9 in Big Ten play with the win. And while it won’t do much for the team’s postseason hopes this year, it was a special game and environment. Fans will have to hope it can be the start of something moving forward. It also makes one wonder why the program doesn’t play more games in Rec Hall. It’s clearly a better environment than Bryce Jordan.

On the other side, Illinois fell to 19-7 overall and 10-5 in Big Ten play with the loss. It was a crushing on on multiple fronts. Not only did the team blow a double-digit lead in the final minutes, but it also took a massive step back in the Big Ten title race. Illinois went from having control of its destiny to needing help from Purdue. And with so few games remaining, that’s not a great spot to be in.

The Nittany Lions will return to action on Saturday at home against Indiana. Illinois will return to action on Saturday at home against Iowa.

The Rest:

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 85, Indiana Hoosiers 70

The Huskers had far more on the line in this one and proved it on the court, grabbing a 15-point win in Bloomington. Indiana briefly cut the lead down in the second half, but immediately gave it back up. Keisei Tominaga led the way with 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Jamarques Lawrence also had 19 points off the bench.

Nebraska improved to 19-8 overall and 9-7 in Big Ten play with the win while Indiana fell to 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Huskers will now prepare for Minnesota at home on Sunday. The Hoosiers will hope to snap the team’s three-game skid on Saturday on the road against Penn State.