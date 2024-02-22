There are three games tonight in the conference with things set to kick off early this evening when Purdue hosts Rutgers. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at #3 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET FS1

7:00 PM ET FS1 Line: Purdue -16.5

Crazy how quickly things change with Purdue’s road loss to Ohio State already old news less than a week later. On Tuesday any chatter about that Purdue loss died down when top ranked Connecticut got walloped by Creighton in a double digit loss. Following that game up was Illinois, the team closest to the Boilermakers in the conference, losing to Penn State and dropping back to two games behind Purdue.

The story here is basically the same as the last time these two teams faced at the end of January, with one of the best offenses going up against one of the top defenses in the nation. The difference is Purdue also has a solid defense while Rutgers compliments their defensive prowess with one of the league’s worst offenses.

The last time these two teams played Zach Edey posted 26 points and 12 rebounds. The key to beating Purdue is to either get hot from three or face Purdue when their backcourt is bricking threes. Luckily for Purdue the Scarlet Knights probably don’t have the offensive firepower to out shoot Purdue and the Boilermakers should feel more comfortable at home. Look for Purdue to bounce back tonight.

Pick: Purdue

Ohio State Buckeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time/TV: 8:00 PM ET BTN

8:00 PM ET BTN Line: Minnesota -3.5

In the second game tonight Ohio State will look to build on their win against Purdue under interim head coach Jake Diebler. Their opponent is a Minnesota team that is coming off of a home win over Rutgers last weekend. That win for the Gophers was huge after squandering double digit leads in road games against Iowa and Purdue.

Minnesota only has a NET ranking of 76 so any chance of trying to sneak into the postseason likely will require them to win games like this while finding a way to pull off a few upsets on the road. Ohio State seems to have a bit more energy under a new coach, especially after the team was repeating another conference play collapse under Chris Holtmann.

Ohio State’s win required a hot hand from Jamison Battle and the team will need to keep that offensive production in line if they want to win on the road. Tonight’s game could find the Buckeyes coming back down against a much improved Gophers squad. It should be competitive, but Minnesota just scored 81 at home against Rutgers and should be positioned to pick up another win.

Pick: Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines at Northwestern Wildcats

Time/TV: 9:00 PM ET FS1

9:00 PM ET FS1 Line: Northwestern -11.5

Northwestern looks to stay in the top four of the league if they can win tonight at home against Michigan. The Wolverines are dead last in the conference with an embattled head coach and now will be without Oliver Nkamhoua, who was averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Leading scorer Dug McDaniel also remains suspended on road games and Michigan already runs a thin rotation so it’ll be interesting to see how Michigan spreads the ball around tonight.

Northwestern can’t afford to lose this game but considering it’s in Evanston and the Wolverines will be without their two best players it’s hard to see the Wildcats managing to mess this up tonight.prev

Pick: Northwestern