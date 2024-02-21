The Big Ten had two games on Tuesday night. Both had some drama and some serious implications for the race for the top spots in the league.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Iowa Hawkeyes 78, Michigan State Spartans 71

This has been one of the wilder Big Ten series in recent years and that continued on Tuesday, as Iowa pulled off a major upset on the road against Michigan State. The Spartans controlled the early minutes, but Iowa used a major push near the end of the first half to pull away. Ben Krikke was particularly impressive, finishing with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Payton Sandfort also had 22 points.

Iowa improved to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in Big Ten play with the win. As noted many times on this site, the Hawkeyes remain in an intriguing position for the postseason. The team isn’t quite in serious NCAA Tournament consideration, but it’s also not out yet either. TRank gives Iowa a 9.8 percent chance to make the field and that feels about right. Iowa has a real chance to get there, but it’s going to take at least one major upset to feel good about things. We’ll see if the team can do that with one of its upcoming games against Illinois.

On the other side, Michigan State fell to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in Big Ten play with the loss. Tuesday’s loss continued a frustrating trend for the Spartans, which revolves around two steps forward and one step back. Each and every time it seems like Michigan State is about to burst into the top tier of the league, it takes an unexpected loss. It’s not exactly a reassuring trend with the postseason quickly approaching.

The Hawkeyes return to action on the road on Saturday against Illinois. The Spartans will try and bounce back against Ohio State at home on Sunday.

The Rest:

-Wisconsin Badgers 74, Maryland Terrapins 70

This was a really tight game throughout, but the Badgers had just enough firepower down the stretch to escape with a 74-70 win at home. Tyler Wahl led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Max Klesmit also had a nice showing with 16 points and two rebounds.

The win pushed Wisconsin to 18-9 overall and 10-6 in Big Ten play while the loss dropped Maryland to 14-13 overall and 6-10 in Big Ten play. The Badgers will hope to build off this win with Indiana on the road next on Tuesday. Maryland will try and get back on track against Rutgers on the road on Sunday.