The Big Ten has two games on the slate on Wednesday. The early game features Illinois on the road against Penn State. Nebraska will then travel to face Indiana later on.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Nebraska Cornhuskers at Indiana Hoosiers

Time/TV: 8:30 PM ET (BTN)

8:30 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Nebraska by 2

On January 3rd, Indiana headed west to face Nebraska in the first of two regular season meetings between the two. The game was relatively uncompetitive, with Nebraska cruising to a 16-point home win. It was a disappointing performance for Indiana and a statement about where the teams would be heading in the coming weeks, with the Hoosiers declining to a low-tier Big Ten team and Nebraska moving closer to an NCAA bid.

The teams will now rematch on Wednesday in Bloomington, as Nebraska hopes to lock up an NCAA bid and Indiana hopes to snap a two-game skid. The game is expected to be tight, with KenPom projecting the Huskers by just two points. And while their resumes vary significantly, the teams aren’t that much different on paper.

Like most Nebraska games, this one will hinge on the team’s perimeter production. The Huskers are 36th nationally in percentage of field goal attempts from three-point range and that has a lot to do with Brice Williams, Keisei Tominaga, and CJ Wilcher. If those three have big nights, it’s hard to see Indiana coming out with a win. Conversely, Indiana needs this to be a sloppy and physical game, where Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware can take advantage of their matchups down low.

Ultimately, this feels like a game Nebraska should win. The Huskers have far more on the line and Indiana has come out flat in many of its recent games. The only question is whether Nebraska can show up on the road. The Huskers only have one road win all season and it came on December 17th. This is a chance to get that monkey off its back.

Pick: Nebraska

The Rest:

-No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time/TV: 6:30 PM ET (BTN)

6:30 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Illinois by 8

Since falling at home to Maryland on January 14th, it’s been a fantastic ride for Illinois. The team has gone 7-2 since losing the Terps and has established itself as a serious Big Ten title contender. And after Purdue’s loss to Ohio State on Sunday, Illinois is poised to make a push for the top spot.

However, that all hinges on Illinois keeping pace in the title race. And that effort will continue on Wednesday with a road trip to Penn State. This looks like a favorable matchup for Illinois, but the Nittany Lions has shown plenty of fight at home. The battle in the backcourt will be particularly interesting with Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon facing off against Ace Baldwin and Kanye Clary. Whoever wins there probably wins the game.

All told, Illinois should win this game. Illinois is simply a better team than Penn State. It’s really not up for debate, even on the road. The only question is whether Baldwin and Clary can go off offensively enough to get across the finish line. Neither team is particularly great from three-point range, so there’s a chance to swing things with a hot night.

Pick: Illinois

***

Picks Record This Season: 68-26