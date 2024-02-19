Few things are certain this season for the Big Ten.

Purdue’s probably repeating as its champion, but that’s about it. The “race” is down to them and Illinois but the latter would have to make up considerable ground while relying on the former to stumble.

It happened against Ohio State and nearly against Minnesota, but that’s probably not a bet you’d be willing to make.

Tuesday’s slate has nothing to do with the title race though (sorry, Badgers) so let’s just get into the hoop.

Maryland Terrapins at Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 9 p.m. on Peacock

9 p.m. on Peacock KenPom Spread: Badgers by 7

Maryland’s season is dead in the water.

The Terps stumbled, badly, in the nonconference and haven’t made up for that in conference play. There’s no clear heir to the Jahmir Young throne on the way so things could get bumpy in College Park.

Kevin Willard could really help himself by getting some wins here down the stretch. He’d be able to sell that he’s building something to his bosses and quiet some of the outside doubt about him.

This team has every reason to be in the tournament picture but they haven’t been, not even once. Gotta show something and Wisconsin presents a good opportunity.

The Badgers are reeling, losing five of the last six (the one being Ohio State, which immediately fired its coach afterward) to fall completely out of title contention. Instead, they’re worrying about March Madness seeding.

Wisconsin’s offense no-showed against Rutgers in New Jersey. Otherwise, they just haven’t been able to make the plays late to get over the line.

That probably changes here.

Pick: Wisconsin

Iowa Hawkeyes on Michigan State Spartans

Time/TV: 7 p.m. on Peacock

7 p.m. on Peacock KenPom Spread: Spartans by 9

Iowa is coming off of a rousing overtime win over Wisconsin thanks to some late heroics by Tony Perkins. Fran McCaffery trusted his players to make plays and they delivered.

The Hawkeyes haven’t strung together two results since back-to-back losses in January. They’ve been in a win-loss-win-loss pattern ever since, so naturally this should follow that and end in a defeat, right?

Well, maybe. Michigan State is weird. They could fumble this one or win by double digits. Anything’s possible with these Spartans.

As for them, they’re being slightly carried by a blowout win over Baylor in the nonconference. Gotta put together a good performance here down the stretch to get a better seed from the committee.