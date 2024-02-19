The Big Ten had three games on Sunday and all three had NCAA Tournament or Big Ten title implications. The biggest game ended up putting Purdue on the road against Ohio State.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Ohio State Buckeyes 73, No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers 69

After a wild week in Columbus that featured a coaching change, few were expecting much from Ohio State on Sunday. The team lost its head man and would be hosting one of the nation’s best teams in Purdue. Even on a good day, Ohio State would struggle to beat the Boilermakers. And this would be without the program’s long-time head coach.

But college basketball is the world of the unexpected.

And we got another dose on Sunday.

Ohio State not only came out swinging, but led for the vast majority of the afternoon. Bruce Thornton was particularly impressive with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Jamison Battle also had 19 points. Purdue made a comeback effort in the closing minutes, but it was too little too late for the Boilers and Ohio State scored the upset. Fans rushed the court after the upset.

Following the win, Ohio State improved to 15-11 overall and 5-10 in Big Ten play. It was a massive win on multiple levels. It’s not only the type of win that naturally rolls over into bigger things, but gives Interim Head Coach Jake Diebler his first win since taking over the role. Buckeye fans will hope this can be the start of something special with some winnable games still on the docket.

On the other side, Purdue fell to 23-3 overall and 12-3 in Big Ten play with the loss. It snapped a nine-game winning streak and marked the team’s first loss since January 9th. It was a disappointing effort, particularly considering the stakes. Had Purdue won, it would be on the verge of securing another Big Ten title. Dropping it opens the door for Illinois to make a serious push. The pressure will be on the Boilers moving forward.

The Buckeyes will return to action on Thursday on the road against Minnesota. Purdue will now prepare for Rutgers at home on Thursday.

The Rest:

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 81, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 70

This was a competitive game that looked like it could swing either way for much of the game. However, Minnesota pulled away in the second half and eventually scored a double-digit win. Pharrel Payne led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Elijah Hawkins also had 16 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

Minnesota improved to 16-9 overall and 7-7 in Big Ten play with the win while Rutgers fell to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. Both teams remain longshots for the NCAA Tournament. The Gophers will hope to keep things rolling at home against Ohio State on Thursday. Rutgers will get Purdue on the road on Thursday.

-Northwestern Wildcats 76, Indiana Hoosiers 72

The Hoosiers pulled out the bag of tricks in this one, hoping the team could pull off the upset. However, Ryan Langborg’s 26 points proved to be too much, as Northwestern scored a close road win over Indiana. Boo Buie also had 14 points.

Northwestern improved to 18-8 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play with the win while Indiana fell to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Wildcats will now hope to move into “lock” territory for the NCAA Tournament with a win over Michigan at home on Thursday. Indiana will prepare for Nebraska at home on Wednesday.