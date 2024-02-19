The Big Ten had plenty of action again this week, highlighted by a few dramatic road trips for the league’s best teams. The upsets led to a serious shakeup in this list.

So, let’s jump into this week’s Power Rankings.

Big Ten Week 15 Power Rankings

The Spartans swept the team’s games last week, beating Penn State on the road on Wednesday and arch-rival Michigan on the road on Saturday. It marked Michigan State’s first win in Ann Arbor since 2019 and pushed the team to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play. The team has now won three straight, five of its last six, and eight of its last 10 games.

Michigan State’s recent run has changed the team’s expectations considerably. While the Spartans are probably too far out to have any serious Big Ten title hopes, a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament certainly remains on the table. And given where things were when January began, that’s great news. The key now will just be taking care of business against what projects as a favorable closing slate.

The team will get two games at home this week, with Iowa on Tuesday and Ohio State on Sunday. KenPom favors the Spartans significantly in both games.

The Boilermakers split the team’s games this week. Purdue opened with an eight-point home win over Minnesota on Thursday, but followed it up with a tough road loss to Ohio State on Sunday. It was the team’s first loss since January 9th and left the Boilermakers sitting at 23-3 overall and 12-3 in Big Ten play. Purdue didn’t look particularly impressive in either outing, particularly when compared to its performance to date.

By any objective measure, Purdue remains in outstanding position. Even with Sunday’s loss to Ohio State, the team remains on track for a one seed in March and in the driver’s spot for another Big Ten title. Unfortunately, Purdue’s expectations are so unbelievably high that even one misstep feels like a colossal loss. It’s just the reality of playing at an elite level. The margin for error is tiny.

Purdue will get two tricky games this week with Rutgers at home on Thursday and Michigan on the road on Sunday. The Boilers are solid favorites in both games. However, the Scarlet Knights are playing well and the Wolverines are feisty at home. If Purdue can take care of business and sweep the games, it could basically lock up the Big Ten title.

Illinois scored two solid wins this week, blowing out Michigan at home on Tuesday and following it up with a road win over Maryland on Saturday. The win over the Terps pushed Illinois to 19-6 overall and 10-4 in Big Ten play. Notably, the team is now 5-1 over its last six games. The only loss was a misstep on the road against Michigan State.

With just six regular season games remaining, Illinois finds itself just one loss behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings. That means the team is still very much in the Big Ten title race, especially considering Illinois hosts Purdue on March 5th. If Illinois wins that game and takes care of business otherwise, some hardware could await.

Illinois will hope to get that effort going this week with Penn State on the road on Wednesday and Iowa at home on Saturday. The team is favored in both games.

The Huskers scored an easy win in the team’s only game last week, blowing out Penn State at home on Saturday. The win left Nebraska sitting at 18-8 overall and 8-7 in Big Ten play. Nebraska has now won two straight, three of its last five, and five of its last eight games. The team is 16-1 at home.

Like a few other teams on this list, Nebraska’s recent wins have it on the edge of locking up an NCAA bid. And this week will be particularly important with Indiana on the road on Wednesday and Minnesota at home on Sunday. Both games look like great opportunities to add to the team’s resume. Nebraska needs to beat the Hoosiers to show it can win away from home and beat Minnesota to avoid a bad home loss. Two wins likely secures a bid.

The Wildcats had mixed results last week, falling on the road to Rutgers on Thursday, but rebounding with a win on the road against Indiana on Sunday. The win over the Hoosiers pushed Northwestern to 18-8 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play.

By any normal measure, Northwestern’s win on Sunday puts the team on the verge of locking up an NCAA Tournament bid. The team presently has 77 percent odds to make the cut according to TRank and it’s hard to disagree. One win probably isn’t enough to lock up a bid without some help, but two wins probably gets the team there.

Northwestern will hope to add another win this week with Michigan at home on Thursday. The Wildcats are significant favorites.

The Scarlet Knights had mixed results last week, beating Northwestern at home on Thursday, but falling to Minnesota on the road on Sunday. The loss to the Gophers dropped Rutgers to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten play.

While Rutgers still isn’t in serious NCAA bubble contention, the team has been playing significantly better since Jeremiah Williams returned to the lineup. In fact, since Williams started returned against Michigan on February 3rd, the team is 4-1 overall and 36th nationally on TRank. That’s a considerable improvement from Rutgers’ overall numbers and changes the dynamic of the team’s closing six-game slate. If Rutgers continues playing like a top 40ish squad, a late season run absolutely remains on the table.

The team’s efforts will begin this week with Purdue on the road on Thursday and Maryland at home on Sunday. Even a split would be a pretty good performance, considering how tough it will be to get a road win over Purdue. Of course, if Rutgers somehow pulled off a sweep, it would drastically change the team’s postseason outlook.

The Hawkeyes split the team’s games last week, falling to Maryland on the road on Wednesday and bouncing back against Wisconsin at home on Saturday. The mixed results left Iowa sitting at 15-11 overall and 7-8 in Big Ten play.

Iowa will now prepare for a brutal slate of games, with Michigan State on the road on Tuesday and Illinois on the road on Saturday. KenPom expects two losses. We’ll have to wait and see if the Hawkeyes can surprise.

The Gophers had a pretty productive week. The team opened with a loss on the road against Purdue on Thursday, but bounced back with a win against Rutgers at home on Sunday. The split left Minnesota sitting at 16-9 overall and 7-7 in Big Ten play.

With six regular season games remaining, Minnesota finds itself in an interesting spot. The Gophers remain several notches out of the NCAA bubble, but continue to do just enough to remain alive. The win against the Scarlet Knights on Sunday did it this time around. The question is whether Minnesota will ever do enough to elevate itself back into the postseason picture. It’s almost certainly going to take an upset or two to get there.

Minnesota will get two challenging games this week with Ohio State at home on Thursday and Nebraska on the road on Sunday. KenPom expects a split, but the Gophers really need a sweep to feel good about things.

The Badgers started the week well, bouncing back against Ohio State with a win at home. The victory over the Buckeyes snapped a four-game skid for Wisconsin. Unfortunately for Badger fans, the team followed it up with a loss to Iowa on the road on Saturday. The split left Wisconsin sitting at 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play.

Generally speaking, Wisconsin’s resume remains solid. The team still has a litany of quality wins and most of the team’s losses are respectable enough. However, losing five of six should set off some alarm bells in Madison. It feels like the team has gotten exposed over this run and the advanced stats are showing it, with Wisconsin dropping well outside the top 10. Fans are now hoping the team can simply get back on track and score a few wins down the stretch to have some momentum for the postseason.

Wisconsin will hope to get back on track against Maryland on Tuesday. It’s the team’s only game this week.

The Terps went 1-1 in the team’s games this week, beating Iowa at home on Wednesday but falling against Illinois at home on Saturday. The split left Maryland sitting at 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play. Like a few other teams in this list, the Terps enter the last five games of the regular season simply trying to build momentum for Minneapolis.

Maryland will get two tough games this week. The Terps get Wisconsin on the road on Tuesday and Rutgers on the road on Sunday. KenPom has Maryland as an underdog in both games.

The Nittany Lions lost both of the team’s games last week, falling at home to Michigan State on Wednesday on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The losses dropped Penn State to 12-14 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play. The team has now lost three straight.

Penn State will hope to get back on track this week at home against Illinois on Wednesday and at home against Indiana on Saturday. Even one win would be a good sign for the team heading into the postseason.

The Buckeyes had a dramatic week on and off the court. Ohio State opened things up with a loss on the road against Wisconsin on Tuesday and followed it by firing head coach Chris Holtmann. While it wasn’t a shocking move in a vacuum, the timing was a bit surprising with roughly a month still left in the season. Holtmann piloted the program for nearly seven full seasons before his exit.

However, while Holtmann’s termination marked a turning of the page in Columbus, the team still had a docket of games to complete. That began on Sunday with a home game against a top five ranked Purdue squad. Shockingly, Ohio State not only played well, but pulled off a 73-69 upset. The fans accordingly rushed the court.

Ohio State will now hope to finish out the season well, beginning with Minnesota on the road on Thursday and Michigan State on the road on Sunday. Both games look like an uphill battle, but after beating Purdue, anything seems possible.

The Hoosiers had another rough week, falling in the team’s only game at home to Northwestern on Sunday. It was a competitive outing, but Indiana simply couldn’t get enough stops to finish things off. The team now finds itself sitting at 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten play following the loss.

Indiana will get two more tricky games this week, with Nebraska at home on Wednesday and Penn State on the road on Saturday. KenPom has the Hoosiers as underdogs in both outings.

The Wolverines had a horrific week of play, falling on the road against Illinois on Tuesday and Michigan State at home on Saturday. The losses dropped the team to 8-18 overall and 3-12 in Big Ten play. The team has now lost three straight, eight of nine, and 13 of the team’s last 15 games.

Michigan will hope to get back on track this week against a really challenging slate. The Wolverines will get Northwestern on the road on Thursday and Purdue at home on Sunday. KenPom expects two losses for Michigan.