The Big Ten had a loaded slate on Saturday. Fans got to enjoy two ranked teams on the road, two rivalry games, and important games for NCAA Tournament seeding as well.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Iowa Hawkeyes 88, No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers 86 (OT)

Generally speaking, it’s been a disappointing year for the Hawkeyes. While Iowa entered the fall with mixed expectations, fans were hoping the team could make a serious NCAA push into March. Unfortunately, that hasn’t really been the case. Iowa has struggled to close out against quality competition and has just a few too many missteps to feel great about its postseason prospects.

However, Hawkeye fans got a short reprieve from that on Saturday, as the team scored a massive win over Wisconsin. The game was competitive on both sides, with Iowa needing overtime to pull off the win. Owen Freeman led the way with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort each had 18 points a piece. Both teams finished above 1.1 points per possession.

Iowa improved to 15-11 overall and 7-8 in Big Ten play with the win. The team still has a long way to go to get in position for even an NIT bid, but Saturday’s win will certainly help that effort. The biggest thing will be carrying the momentum into next week. Iowa hasn’t won two in a row since January 15th.

On the other side, Wisconsin fell to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play with the loss. The team has now lost five of its last six games and watched its Big Ten title hopes go down the drain. At this point, fans should just be hoping to end the regular season with some momentum. Heading into March with this kind of spiral can’t be a good sign.

The Hawkeyes return to action on Tuesday on the road against Michigan State. Wisconsin will get Maryland at home on Tuesday.

The Rest:

-No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini 85, Maryland Terrapins 80

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten, they’ve been Illinois’ kryptonite. Illinois has struggled significantly against the Terps, regardless of the surrounding circumstances. That left fans with more than a few nightmares heading into Saturday’s meeting.

However, all of that proved irrelevant, as Illinois grabbed a road win over Maryland to improve to 19-6 overall and 10-4 in Big Ten play. Terrence Shannon led the way with 27 points and two assists. Marcus Domask also had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Maryland fell to 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play with the loss.

Illinois will try and keep things rolling on Wednesday on the road against Penn State. Maryland gets Wisconsin on the road on Tuesday.

-Michigan State Spartans 73, Michigan Wolverines 63

For much of the last decade, this was one of the preeminent matchups in the league. Each game carried significance, often deciding conference titles and the top seeds for the Big Ten Tournament. Accordingly, there was plenty of intensity on both sides.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t one of those games. Michigan entered well under .500 and both sides put forward a pretty ugly product on the court all night. Even with Michigan’s putrid defense on the floor, both sides finished below a point a possession. Eventually, Michigan State’s defense did just enough to separate and the Spartans grabbed the win. Tyson Walker led the way with 19 points.

Michigan State improved to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play with the win while Michigan fell to 8-18 overall and 3-12 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Spartans will return to action on Tuesday at home against Iowa. Michigan will get Northwestern on the road on Thursday.

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 68, Penn State Nittany Lions 49

This looked like a Nebraska win heading into tip and things played out that way, with the Huskers dominating at home yet again. Juwan Gary led the way with 13 points and six rebounds. Keisei Tominaga also had 17 points. Penn State’s offense limped to just 0.72 points per possession in the losing effort.

Nebraska improved to 18-8 overall and 8-7 in Big Ten play with the win while Penn State fell to 12-14 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Huskers will now prepare for Indiana on the road on Wednesday. Penn State gets Illinois at home on Wednesday.