There are three games set for today across three networks in what essentially works as a triple header. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

#2 Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time/TV: 1:00 PM ET CBS

1:00 PM ET CBS Line: Purdue -8.5

In the first game today Purdue heads to Columbus to face an Ohio State program that just fired their head coach Chris Holtmann. While this could be a trap game against a fired up Ohio State team, the Buckeyes have been reeling and Purdue has a considerable talent advantage.

Purdue enters the day two games ahead of Illinois and 3.5 games ahead of Wisconsin and Michigan State. While that gives the Boilermakers a bit of wiggle room to lose a game and not be in a bad spot, if they can continue to win these games they might lock up the conference before March comes around.

Ohio State is 2-9 over their past 11 games and now faces one of the hottest teams in the country. There’s some talent in the backcourt, especially with Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. playing solid as of late. But there’s most likely not going to be an answer inside for Zach Edey and Ohio State’s offense isn’t efficient enough to likely get past that. The blueprint to beat Purdue is usually just to get uncharacteristically hot from three, but outside of that Purdue is likely going to add to Ohio State’s misery and give the Buckeyes another L.

Pick: Purdue

Northwestern Wildcats at Indiana Hoosiers

Time/TV: 3:00 PM ET FS1

3:00 PM ET FS1 Line: Indiana -1.5

Northwestern heads to Indiana today in a game they need to win to maintain pace towards the top of the Big Ten. They had two rough overtime losses towards the beginning of the month and then struggled on the road against Rutgers in a bad road loss earlier this week. Another loss today would soften Northwestern’s resume but they’re still on the right side of the bubble nonetheless.

It’s been tough sledding for the Hoosiers, with their last game at home being a 14 point loss to Penn State. Since then they knocked off a free falling Ohio State and then got blown out at Purdue by 20 points. The Hoosiers sit at 14-10 and are looking like a questionable NIT team this year, not exactly where Indiana fans thought they would be this season.

The Wildcats won’t have Ty Berry as the guard is out for the season after tearing his meniscus. They’ll need more from the rest of the starting lineup past Boo Buie, who has routinely carried the Wildcats. Indiana has a solid frontcourt, but the backcourt continues to underwhelm. Like the Hoosiers teams predating Mike Woodson, Indiana can’t shoot the ball. If Northwestern’s guards can start hitting from outside it’s going to be difficult for Indiana to pick up a win.

While the Hoosiers have homecourt and a decisive advantage in the frontcourt, their underwhelming backcourt and inability to do much of anything this season makes it hard to pick them to win any game against a competent team.

Pick: Northwestern

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time/TV: 6:30 PM ET BTN

6:30 PM ET BTN Line: Minnesota -4.5

In the late game today Minnesota looks to end a two game skid against a defensively stout Rutgers. The Gophers blew a huge opportunity this past week blowing big leads at Iowa and Purdue in a week that could have helped position themselves for a tourney push. Instead their resume is on life support with their next two games being must wins to avoid resume killing losses.

Rutgers has won four in a row including wins against Northwestern and Wisconsin. The defense has been rolling but the Scarlet Knights are 2-4 on the road in league play and don’t have the offense to typically get past teams when on the road. While the Gophers blew two chances for wins this past week their offense has been rolling, making 12 three pointers in back-to-back games.

While the Scarlet Knights have been rolling as of late, so has Minnesota on the offensive side of the ball. With the game taking place in Minnesota as long as the Gophers continue to hit their threes they should be capable of picking up a win.

Pick: Minnesota