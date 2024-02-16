The conference title is all but already in Purdue’s trophy case, but there’s still resumes to be built and broken.

Let’s talk hoops.

Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines

Time/TV: 8 p.m. on FOX

8 p.m. on FOX KenPom Spread: Spartans by 6

Don’t look now but Michigan State is favored to win all but one of its remaining regular season matchups, starting with a rematch against Michigan on the road.

It was not particularly competitive when these two met in the Breslin Center and that’s probably not likely to change at Crisler. Michigan is a very, very bad team sinking to the bottom of the conference.

Dug McDaniel can’t save the Wolverines in their home games. Ohio State already got the jump on the market by firing Chris Holtmann. If Michigan makes a move it should probably do so sooner rather than later.

As for the Spartans? A nice finish to the season will send them to March with enough adversity that Tom Izzo could get something cooking again. Or they flame out. One of those two things.

Pick: Michigan State

Penn State Nittany Lions at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 12 p.m. on BTN

12 p.m. on BTN KenPom Spread: Huskers by 8

Nebraska has been travelling down a bumpy road as of late with wins over Wisconsin and Michigan combined with losses to Northwestern and Illinois. But if you’re the Huskers, you probably take a 1-1 split against two of the top teams in the conference.

It’d be wise to avoid losing to this Penn State team, which all but eliminated any remaining at-large hopes Indiana and Iowa had earlier this month.

The Nittany Lions have an overall rough resume but have gelled more as the season has gone on. Ace Baldwin is probably the last guy you’d want assigned to your lead guard and he’s put together a good stretch offensively.

They’ll look to take the Huskers out of rhythm, but will Keisei Tominaga be able to thrive off of that chaos, as he has in the past?

It’s home Nebraska, so they have a pretty good chance.

Pick: Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time/TV: 2:15 p.m. on BTN

2:15 p.m. on BTN KenPom Spread: Badgers by 2

Wisconsin was in the thick of, even leading, the conference title race before a four-game losing streak hit like a ton of bricks and sent them down to third in the standings.

The league is likely Purdue’s, but any further losses could put a top-three finish at risk for the Badgers, whose concern should now turn toward seeding after getting pummeled by Michigan and Rutgers on the road.

Meanwhile, Iowa just can’t find any consistency. The Hawkeyes haven’t strung multiple wins in a row since mid-January and are stuck in a brutal win-loss cycle. Lucky for them, the pendulum has swung toward win on Saturday.

This is the classic kind of loss that can send Wisconsin, in the field barring historic collapse, into some serious bracketology doubt and I think Iowa probably has the horses to win that race.

Pick: Iowa

Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 5:30 p.m. on FOX

5:30 p.m. on FOX KenPom Spread: Illini by 2

All things considered, Illinois is in pretty decent shape.

They’d really rather not have that loss to Michigan State on the resume, probably keeping them an arm’s length from Purdue in the standings, but that’s not a Bad loss. Their get right opportunity comes against...

Yeah, this Maryland team beat Illinois in Champaign. The Illini have been playing with fire at home, especially as of late, but the Terps were the only team able to do enough to leave them burned.

But the Terps have been up and down all year.