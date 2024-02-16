The Big Ten had two games on Thursday. One put Minnesota on the road to face Purdue and the other had Rutgers hosting Northwestern.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 63, Northwestern Wildcats 60

A few weeks ago, Rutgers looked dead in the water. The team had lost three straight and fallen to a dreadful 10-10 overall. Fans were accordingly asking questions about Steve Pikiell and the program at large. Many wondered if it could be the beginning of the end for Pikiell in Piscataway.

However, things turned around from there. Rutgers pulled off an incredible comeback on the road against Michigan to open February and followed it up with wins over Maryland and Wisconsin. The question was whether the team could keep things rolling on Thursday at home against a short-handed Northwestern. The answer was yes, as the Scarlet Knights scored a 63-60 win. Jeremiah Williams led the way with 15 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Jamichael Davis also had 11 points.

Rutgers improved to 14-10 overall and 6-7 in Big Ten play with the win. The Scarlet Knights still haven’t done enough to get into serious NCAA Tournament contention, but are rapidly getting back in the picture. If the team can even keep this going for another week or so, things could get really interesting heading into March.

On the other side, Northwestern fell to 17-8 overall and 8-6 in Big Ten play with the loss. It was the team’s third loss in five games and its first loss since the Ty Berry news was finalized. The good news is Boo Buie still played well and the team gets a manageable closing slate. Just win a few games and an NCAA Tournament bid is waiting.

The Scarlet Knights will return to action on Sunday on the road against Minnesota. Northwestern will try and bounce back on the road against Indiana on Sunday.

The Rest:

-No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers 84, Minnesota Golden Gophers 76

Purdue entered this one as a solid favorite and seemed poised to cruise to an easy win. However, Minnesota used a great finish to the first half to make things interesting. Dawson Garcia had a great game and finished with 24 points. Purdue eventually took control in the second half and earned an 84-76 win. Braden Smith finished with 16 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. Zach Edey also had 24 points.

The Boilermakers improved to 23-2 overall and 12-2 in Big Ten play with the win while Minnesota fell to 15-9 overall and 6-7 in Big Ten play with the loss. Purdue will now prepare for a road game against Ohio State on Sunday. The Gophers will try and bounce back against Rutgers at home on Sunday.