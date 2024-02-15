Ohio State Fires Chris Holtmann

The Ohio State Buckeyes announced some major news on Wednesday, as the program relived head coach Chris Holtmann of his head coaching duties. Holtmann was in the midst of his seventh year at the helm.

The Ohio State University has announced a change in men's basketball leadership effective immediately.



During his seven years in Columbus, Holtmann compiled a 137-85 (.617) overall record and a 67-64 (.511) mark in Big Ten play. And while he failed to guide the Buckeyes to any titles or deep runs in March, he delivered four NCAA Tournament bids, an elite seed in 2021, and a second place Big Ten finish in 2017-’18. He also would have earned another bid in 2020, had the NCAA Tournament not been cancelled.

Unfortunately, collapses and each of the last two seasons and Ohio State’s inability to reach the Sweet 16 doomed Holtmann. The program will now be faced with a substantial buyout based on a horrendous extension decision by outgoing Athletic Director Gene Smith and the challenge of finding a new head man in a changing landscape. Associated head coach Jake Diebler will take over the meantime.

There’s still plenty of time for coaching candidates to emerge, but the names getting much of the attention are FAU’s Dusty May, South Carolina’s Lamont Paris, and Xavier’s Sean Miller. The most interesting option would be Miller, who had remarkable success at Arizona before he was pushed out for off-court reasons. Add in the in-state connections and there’s a chance Miller could lead Ohio State to remarkable success. Fans have to expect he’ll be the top option in the coming weeks.