The Big Ten had two games on Wednesday. The early game featured Michigan State on the road against a feisty Penn State squad. Maryland hosted Iowa later on.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Michigan State Spartans 80, Penn State Nittany Lions 72

Both these teams entered with some momentum, having won three of their last four games. However, Michigan State had been playing better and was hoping to add another road win to its resume. Fortunately for Spartan fans, the team was able to get the job done thanks to a fast start in the first half. Malik Hall finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. Jaden Akins also had 20 points.

Michigan State improved to 16-9 overall and 8-6 in Big Ten play with the win. It’s the team’s second straight win and pushed the Spartans to 4-1 over the team’s last five games and 7-2 over its last nine games. More importantly, this win puts Michigan State on the verge of locking up another NCAA Tournament bid. Even one or two more wins might be enough to seal the deal. The Spartans will hope to add another win on Saturday on the road against arch-rival Michigan.

On the other side, Penn State fell to 12-13 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. It marked the team’s second straight loss and feels like a missed opportunity. Fans will hope the team can get back on track with an intriguing final six-game stretch beginning with Nebraska on the road on Saturday. The Huskers have been fantastic at home this season, so Penn State will have its work cut out.

The Rest:

-Maryland Terrapins 78, Iowa Hawkeyes 66

For much of the evening, it looked like Iowa was going to escape with a road win. However, the Terps had other thoughts, as the team came roaring back in the closing minutes to secure a 78-66 win. Jahmir Young led the way with 21 points. Julian Reese also had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Maryland improved to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten ply with the win while Iowa fell to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Terps will now prepare for Illinois at home on Saturday. Iowa will get Wisconsin at home on Saturday. Both teams are expected to be underdogs before tip.