There’s a doubleheader set for tonight on BTN, with Northwestern traveling to Rutgers and Purdue hosting Minnesota.

Game of the Night

Minnesota Golden Gophers at #2 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 8:30 PM ET BTN

8:30 PM ET BTN Line: Purdue -17.5

With a two game conference lead heading down the stretch the Boilermakers are looking to maintain (or possibly increase) a sizable lead to close the month before a tough three game stretch in March to close the season. With two games at home (Minnesota and Rutgers) and the two road games coming against two of the worst teams in the league (a Ohio State team that just fired their head coach and a Michigan squad that might fire their coach in the near future), there’s a possibility Purdue could more or less lock up the conference before the end of the month.

Minnesota squandered an opportunity to pick up a solid win at Iowa as the Hawkeyes rushed them late in the second half to come back from a massive deficit. The Gophers are sitting at a better than expected 15-8, but their resume is lacking if they want to make a postseason run. Even more problematic is their remaining opportunities for Quad I wins all come on the road to close out the season.

While the Gophers have been much improved this year, it would take a colossal breakdown from the Boilermakers to lose this game at Mackey. Like most teams facing Purdue, the Gophers don’t have a viable option to stop Zach Edey. And while Minnesota’s backcourt has been much improved this season, it’s also hard to see them outplay a hot Braden Smith and Lance Jones duo that has impressed. Minnesota’s best bet is if they can shoot lights out from three but Purdue has also shown the ability to overcome that, most recently in their overtime win against Northwestern.

If the Gophers outperform expectations and keep this closer than the spread that wouldn’t be a massive surprise. But it’s hard to see the current pieces at hand doing enough to slow down Edey and score enough points to knock off Purdue tonight.

Pick: Purdue

The Rest

Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time/TV: 6:30 PM ET BTN

6:30 PM ET BTN Line: Rutgers -2.5

In the first game tonight Northwestern heads east to square off against Rutgers. It’s a big game for a Wildcats program that needs a win to keep pace in a four team race for the three of the top four seeds in the Big Ten Tournament. Northwestern is currently a game out of a second and holds a half game lead over Michigan State for the last double bye.

Since losing in back-to-back overtime road games Northwestern has won their past two games. The Wildcats have lost their past four road games and that could prove problematic with three of their next four games on the road. Their opponent is a Rutgers team that has won their last three games and held all opponents to 59 or less points.

Rutgers has one of the top defenses in the league but the offense has consistently lagged behind. They had a rare offensive surge against Wisconsin, hitting almost 60% from three. Rutgers is unlikely to repeat that and as long as Boo Buie and the Wildcats backcourt can find some offensive success they should find a way to snap their road losing streak.

Pick: Northwestern