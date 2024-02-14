The Big Ten has two Valentine’s Day games for fans to enjoy. The early game puts Michigan State on the road to face Penn State. The late game features Maryland hosting Iowa.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Michigan State Spartans at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time/TV: 6:30 PM ET (BTN)

6:30 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Michigan State by 5

While these teams entered the season with drastically different expectations, they both enter Wednesday’s matchup having won three of the team’s last four games. Michigan State is playing better right now, but Penn State has been particularly feisty over the last month and will get this one at home. A win for the Spartans would be massive as the team looks to lock up another NCAA Tournament bid.

The game itself will almost certainly be decided in the backcourt. Michigan State relies extensively on AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker to facilitate the team’s offense and Penn State does the same with Ace Baldwin and Kanye Clary. When these teams met in early January, Baldwin had a terrible night and finished with just two points in 24 minutes of game time. Obviously, if that happens again, it’s going to be an easy win for Michigan State.

The battle upfront could also be interesting. It’s been a sore spot for both sides this season, so there’s an opportunity for each side to capitalize here. Qudus Wahab has been playing with some momentum over the last few weeks, so perhaps he can do some damage against Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko. Generally speaking, it’s hard to see either side breaking out much in this matchup. However, a few rebounds or a buckets here or there could make a significant difference in what figures to be a close matchup.

Overall, this is a matchup Michigan State should win. The Spartans are a better team and are coming off a massive win over Illinois on Saturday. This is a chance for the squad to take another step forward. However, Penn State has the pieces to make this a tight one. Don’t be surprised if it’s decided by a few buckets.

Pick: Michigan State

The Rest:

-Iowa Hawkeyes at Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 8:30 PM ET (BTN)

8:30 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Maryland by 3

After tough losses last week, these two enter Wednesday with dwindling hopes. However, the season isn’t over until it’s over and both sides still have a chance to build momentum for the Big Ten Tournament. That should add a decent bit of intrigue to Wednesday.

This matchup will be defined by a clash of styles, with an elite Iowa offense facing an elite Maryland defense. Both units are in the top 15 nationally in efficiency and it’s easy to see why. The question is which side will win that matchup. When the teams played in late January, it was pretty even, with both sides finishing around a point a possession in a close game. Expect similar results here.

All told, the game will come down to how well Iowa defends Jahmir Young. The Terp guard is responsible for a massive portion of Maryland’s offense. If the Hawkeyes can make him even a tad uncomfortable, a win is likely. However, if Young can get rolling, Maryland’s defense is good enough to get the team across the finish line. Based on how the teams are playing right now, Iowa seems to have a slight edge.

Pick: Iowa

Picks Record This Season: 67-25