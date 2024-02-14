The Big Ten had two games on Tuesday. Illinois hosted Michigan in the early game and Ohio State traveled to Madison to face Wisconsin later on.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers 62, Ohio State Buckeyes 54

After a horrendous four-game losing streak, Wisconsin entered Tuesday trying to get back on track against a reeling Ohio State squad at home. Fortunately for Badger fans, the team did just that as it scored a 62-54 win over the Buckeyes. AJ Storr led the way with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Steven Crowl also had 16 points.

Wisconsin improved to 17-8 overall and 9-5 in Big Ten play with the win. The Badgers still technically have a shot at the Big Ten title, but the team is three games behind Purdue with just six regular season games remaining. If Wisconsin is going to get back in the picture, it’s going to need some serious help from the Boilermakers. Any loss from here on out would almost certainly end any remaining Big Ten title hopes.

On the other side, Ohio State fell to 14-11 overall and 4-10 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Buckeyes have now lost six of the team’s last seven games and are a dreadful 2-9 over the team’s last 11 games. Tuesday’s loss didn’t change much, but the pressure is only continuing to build on Chris Holtmann. It’s hard to see how he’ll return for next season.

The Badgers will return to action on Saturday on the road against Iowa. Ohio State will prepare for Purdue at home on Sunday.

The Rest:

-No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini 97, Michigan Wolverines 68

This was a complete blood bath. Illinois jumped out to a double-digit lead early on and only built from there, cruising to a 29-point win over the Wolverines. Terrence Shannon shredded Michigan en route to 31 points and three assists. Marcus Domask also had 13 points and three assists. Illinois finished with 1.37 points per possession.

Illinois improved to 18-6 overall and 9-4 in Big Ten play with the win while Michigan fell to 8-17 overall and 3-11 in Big Ten play with the loss. Illinois will try and keep things rolling on Saturday on the road against Maryland. Like Wisconsin above, Illinois remains a few games back from Purdue in the standings and will need some help to make up the gap. Michigan will get rival Michigan State at home on Saturday night.