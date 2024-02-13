No resumes will be made in Tuesday’s games with two teams comfortably on the outside of the Field of 68 barring a miraculous run in the Big Ten Tournament.

But they can certainly be broken.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 9 p.m. on Peacock

9 p.m. on Peacock KenPom Spread: Badgers by 9

Chris Holtmann’s Buckeyes are coming off of a must-needed shot in the arm in a 79-75 OT win over Maryland at home. It was Ohio State’s first victory since Jan. 20 and ended a 1-8 stretch.

His teams have now become known for the January collapses, to some degree. A win over a bad Maryland team won’t save his job with the Buckeyes once again sinking to the bottom of the Big Ten, but some good performances down the stretch (and a high buyout) can maybe keep his head above water.

Meanwhile, the Badgers have endured a nightmare stretch of four consecutive losses after being in the thick of the conference title race. Losing to Purdue is one thing, but losing to a moribund Michigan team is something else entirely.

Allow Ohio State to win a road game, something it hasn’t done in over a calendar year, at the Kohl Center would be devastating for the Badgers’ resume. Can’t happen.

Pick: Wisconsin (...right?)

Michigan Wolverines at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time/TV: 7 p.m. on Peacock

7 p.m. on Peacock KenPom Spread: Illini by 15

Michigan is bad.

Very, very bad. Triple digits in KenPom bad. Might get the head coach fired bad.

But Warde Manuel, coming off a football national title followed by a succession plan at head coach, isn’t the kind of athletic director to make a move like that. He kept on Jim Harbaugh after a rough go of it in 2020 and look where that got him.

Not to say Juwan Howard is going to turn this thing around. Just that Manuel has an example to point to, both for himself and his bosses in Ann Arbor. Probably not fair to call Howard a dead man walking just yet.

But his team will lose to Illinois, a program he’s never beaten as coach, right? Well, the Illini have been pushed at home by the likes of Nebraska, a typically bad road team and Indiana, a bad team.

That probably won’t be the case here though.