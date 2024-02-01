There’s only one game tonight with the sixth ranked Wisconsin Badgers looking to win on the road at Nebraska. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Game of the Night

#6 Wisconsin Badgers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 8:30 PM ET BTN

8:30 PM ET BTN Line: Wisconsin -1.5

In the lone game tonight the Badgers will look to stay ahead of Purdue if they can go and win on the road in the Big Ten. Wisconsin hasn’t been as good on the road, barely winning at Minnesota in their last game and losing at Penn State a couple weeks ago. Nebraska has been strong at home, though they’re coming off of a 22 point loss at Maryland last weekend.

When these two teams played earlier in the year the Badgers won 88-72 thanks to shooting 55% from the field and going 13 of 26 from three. It might be hard to replicate that offensive success on the road, but if the Cornhuskers can’t slow down the Badgers again it’s going to be a long day.

Nebraska needs a quick turnaround as last time out they were held to 51 points and committed 18 turnovers against the Terps. Even more problematic was their defensive struggles, allowing Maryland to shoot 42.3% on 26 three pointers.

The Badgers have scored at least 80 points in three of the past four games and have seen a ton of success offensively. Nebraska has some pieces with Rienk Mast and sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga, but it’s hard to see enough fireworks on offense to keep pace with a surging Wisconsin. They’ll be a tough out in Lincoln, but the Badgers offense is too good to pick against.

Pick: Wisconsin