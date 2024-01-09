Illinois and Purdue Remains In Top 10 In Week 10 Polls

The Week 10 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released earlier this week and three Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut at least in one of the polls. Purdue remained in the top spot after knocking off Illinois at home. Michigan State is also starting to build some momentum in the receiving votes category.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 10 AP Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 10 - Illinois

No. 15 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Michigan State, Northwestern

Week 10 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 10 - Illinois

No. 15 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Ohio State, Northwestern

Overall, it’s hard to feel great about the league’s performance in the rankings so far this season. While Purdue and Illinois were in the top 10, only having one other team in the top 25 is pretty disappointing, especially with the hype for teams like Indiana, Maryland, and Michigan State in the preseason. It’s not a great sign for the league’s hopes in March.

The good news is Purdue continues to roll. The Boilers have been fantastic through the first few months of the season and remained in the top spot this week. As long as Purdue can continue competiting at an elite national level, the Big Ten will be in decent position. Illinois also remains a bright spot, even despite last week’s loss on the road to Purdue.

The biggest question is whether anyone else can push their way into the top 25 or move toward the top 10. Wisconsin edged into the top 15, which is a great sign. If the Badgers can add a few more wins, perhaps the league could have three top 10 teams.