It’s only the second week of January, but the conference standings are beginning to take shape around the Big Ten as teams look to make, or avoid breaking, tournament resumes.

There’s just two games today but each present interesting scenarios. Let’s go over it.

Game of the Day

Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 7 p.m. on Peacock

7 p.m. on Peacock KenPom spread: Boilers by 9

This is the Game of the Day for a few reasons.

For one, there’s probably going to be more offense involved here than in the other game. This Nebraska program pushed Purdue into overtime last year in Lincoln and another hot shooting night could at least make things interesting.

Purdue looks to cruise to another Big Ten title while Nebraska just wants in on the big dance. One team has far more to gain here than the other and Fred Hoiberg has already proven this isn’t your usual Huskers team.

I don’t think it’ll be enough to pull off the win, but it could make for a fun watch.

Pick: Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time/TV: 9 p.m. on Peacock

9 p.m. on Peacock KenPom spread: Scarlet Knights by 3

Rutgers has a lot to figure out after falling to 0-3 in league play. Indiana is coming off of an encouraging home win over the same Ohio State team the Scarlet Knights failed to come back against.

Something probably has to give.

The Knights’ defense is stout as ever but the offense rarely scores enough points to make it worthwhile. Indiana isn’t adept on either side of the ball and is starting to round into form with the return of Xavier Johnson.

But Rutgers has become one of the league’s more intimidating environments to play in and Indiana has had a great amount of trouble there for multiple years on end now. I think the Knights might figure something out here.