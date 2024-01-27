Illinois basketball: Jeremiah Fears commits

Illinois and Brad Underwood already have an eye on the more distant future.

Jeremiah Fears, younger brother of Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears and a highly-ranked guard in his own right, announced his commitment to the fighting Illini on Monday, January 22.

He’s the first member of Illinois’ 2025 recruiting class with three 2024 signees already on the way.

Fears currently plays for AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. He may share a name with his brother, but that’s where many of the similarities end. He’s more of a scorer than point guard, finding his own shot in an offense. He can handle the ball but will likely do so at the two in Champaign.

Other offers included Providence, Tennessee, Arizona and Creighton. Originally from Illinois, he opts to stay home.