The Big Ten only had one game on Friday night, but it was a notable meeting between Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Badgers were hoping to stay atop the league standings while the Spartans were hoping to score a marquee win to improve their postseason hopes.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers 81, Michigan State Spartans 66

This was the second meeting between Michigan State and Wisconsin this season and things went largely like the first, with the Badgers scoring a double-digit win. The game was competitive in the first half, but the Spartans gradually started fading in the second half and were never really in a position to get the win. AJ Storr led the way for Wisconsin with 28 points and two rebounds. Steven Crowl also had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Wisconsin improved to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play with the win, but, even more importantly, the team moved to a full game up in the league standings over Purdue. It’s been an impressive run for the Badgers and the team is in position to put an even bigger stamp on its position with some huge matchups approaching.

On the other side, Michigan State fell to 12-8 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play with the loss. And while the loss by itself doesn’t look bad, it concludes an underwhelming six-game stretch for the team, where it went just 3-3 and lost its toughest games. If the Spartans are going to be a serious contender in March, they need to start beating some of the higher-end competition. The Baylor win was nice, but it’s going to take more than one win.

The Badgers will return to action on Thursday on the road against Nebraska before facing Purdue at home on Sunday. Both look like tossups. The Spartans will get arch-rival Michigan at home on Tuesday.