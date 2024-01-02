Indiana and Maryland Split Big Ten Weekly Awards

The Big Ten released its weekly award list for Weeks Eight and Nine of the regular season and Indiana and Maryland split the weekly honors. Maryland’s Jahmir Young was named Player of the Week and Indiana’s MacKenzie Mcbako earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Young had quite a performance over the last two weeks, coming up huge in Maryland’s wins over Nicholls and UCLA. He averaged 30 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 per assists per game in the run. The performance against the Bruins particularly stood out, as Young finished with 37 points in a spectacular performance. This is the first time Young has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

Mgbako also had a great three games for the Hoosiers, averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in Indiana’s wins over Morehead State, North Alabama, and Kennesaw State. He’s already a relatively quiet season to date, but is starting to pick up steam over the last few weeks, scoring at least 10 points in the last eight games. This is the first time Mgbako has earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.