Illinois Moves Into The Top 10 Week Nine Polls

The Week Nine AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released earlier this week and three Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut at least in one of the polls. Purdue remained in the top spot, despite a relatively quiet week. Boilermaker fans will hope another big week can keep the group there. Illinois also rose.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Nine AP Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 9 - Illinois

No. 21 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Michigan State, Ohio State, Northwestern

Week Nine USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 8 - Illinois

No. 21 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Michigan State, Ohio State, Nebraska

Overall, it’s hard to feel great about the league’s performance in the rankings so far this season. While Purdue and Illinois were in the top 10, only having one other team in the top 25 is pretty disappointing, especially with the hype for teams like Indiana, Maryland, and Michigan State in the preseason. It’s not a great sign for the league’s hopes in March.

The good news is Purdue continues to roll. The Boilers have been fantastic through the first two months of the season and remained in the top spot this week. And with a manageable slate in the coming days, there’s a chance Purdue will remain there for at least another week. Illinois also remains a bright spot, rising up the polls over the last month or so, though it’s uncertain how things will go without Terrence Shannon.

The biggest question is whether anyone else can push their way into the top 25 or move toward the top 15. Wisconsin remained on the edge of the top 25 and has a respectable enough resume. It will just take a few big wins to move up from there. Ohio State also looks like a darkhorse to get in the top 25 over the next few weeks.