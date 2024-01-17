The Big Ten had two games on Wednesday. Both put ranked teams on the road against tricky Big Ten foes. Purdue traveled to Bloomington face Indiana while Penn State hosted Wisconsin.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers 87, Indiana Hoosiers 66

This is consistently one of the best matchups and rivalries in the Big Ten and excitement was high for this matchup, as Purdue looked to get back on track against the Hoosiers after a rough 2022-’23 performance. Unfortunately for Hoosier fans, Purdue would win the matchup in convincing fashion. Zach Edey was dominant yet again, finishing with an incredible 33 points and 14 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer also had 19 points.

Purdue improved to 16-2 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play with the win. And fans have to be thrilled with this one. The Boilermakers not only scored a huge road win over their rivals, but got back on track after the tough loss at Nebraska last week. Purdue has now won two straight and nine of the team’s last 10 games. As long as the team keeps taking care of business, a Big Ten regular season title should be in reach.

On the other side, Indiana fell to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Hoosiers are now just 2-3 over the team’s last five games and fell to a horrid 1-5 against top 50 KenPom opponents. That mark simply isn’t going to cut it. If Indiana hopes to make an NCAA Tournament push, it has to start adding some quality wins.

Purdue will now prepare for Iowa on the road on Saturday. Indiana will get Wisconsin on the road on Friday.

The Rest:

-Penn State Nittany Lions 87, No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers 83

The Badgers were heavy favorites heading into this one, but stumbled out of the gate and could never recover. Penn State got massive games from Ace Baldwin and Kanye Clary, who combined for 47 points on the night. Nick Kern also had 15 points and helped the Nittany Lions hold on for the narrow win. It is easily Penn State’s biggest win of the season.

Penn State improved to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play with the win while Wisconsin fell to 13-4 overall and 5-1 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions will hope to keep things rolling on the road against Ohio State on Saturday. Wisconsin will try and bounce back against Indiana at home on Friday.

This loss will be a damaging one for the Badgers in both the conference standings and for seeding in March. Wisconsin needs to take care of the winnable games if it hopes to seriously challenge the Boilers for the Big Ten title. Slipping up here only puts more pressure on the team moving forward as the schedule gets harder.