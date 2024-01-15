Big Ten basketball preview: Purdue at Indiana

It’s another week of Big Ten action with ramifications on the standings.

Purdue travels to Bloomington for another edition of the cross-state rivalry while Wisconsin looks to extend their winning streak in the league and add to its conference title case.

Let’s talk hoop:

Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers

Time/TV: 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

7 p.m. ET on Peacock KenPom Spread: Boilers by 11

We could be in for a weird one.

On one hand, Purdue has struggled at Assembly Hall against worse Indiana teams than this one. On another, this is probably Matt Painter’s best team yet in West Lafayette and almost certainly Mike Woodson’s worst of his three years in Bloomington.

But it’s Assembly Hall. That building has produced some interesting results in its long history and we could get another.

A win and Purdue keeps its Big Ten title hopes on track. A loss and it gets further away in Wisconsin’s rearview mirror at 4-3. Indiana needs a signature win for its NCAA Tournament resume after faltering in the nonconference.

For storylines? Purdue probably wants revenge after last year’s sweep. Indiana needs to prove it can win the big games without Trayce Jackson-Davis.

But 3-point shooting has been a weakness for Indiana defensively this season especially, an area Purdue is much better at this year.

Pick: Purdue

Wisconsin Badgers at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time/TV: 9 p.m. ET on BTN

9 p.m. ET on BTN KenPom Spread: Badgers by 10

It’s gonna be a long term build if Mike Rhoades is expected to work out in State College. For now, hope you can watch Ace Baldwin ball out.

The Badgers can move to a commanding 6-0 in league play with a win in the Bryce Jordan Center. Things can get a bit weird there at times, but Wisconsin should have both the experience and coaching to take care of business.