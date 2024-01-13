The Big Ten had two games on Friday, highlighted by a rivalry matchup in Iowa City between the Hawkeyes and Huskers. Fans also got to enjoy an intriguing road trip for Minnesota in Bloomington.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Iowa Hawkeyes 94, Nebraska Cornhuskers 76

Few things define college basketball more than rivalry games and fans got treated to a fun one in Iowa City on Friday night. Despite a fast start to the season and a recent upset over Purdue, Nebraska found itself on the losing side of this one. Iowa’s offense was simply too much for the Huskers to handle as the Hawkeyes scored a double-digit win. Owen Freeman led the way with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. Payton Sandfort also had a great performance with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Iowa improved to 10-6 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play with the win. While the team still has a lot of work to do to get back into serious NCAA consideration, this one will go a long way. The Hawkeyes are also starting to build some serious momentum, having won five of the team’s last six games. If the team can finish January well, it should at least be on the bubble for February and beyond.

On the other side, Nebraska fell to 13-4 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play with the loss. This one will sting for a bit. Not only was this a winnable road game against a decent opponent, but the missed opportunity also came against a rival. Nebraska’s overall resume still looks solid, but the team needs to improve on the road if it’s going to make the Tourney.

Iowa returns to action on Monday on the road against Minnesota. Nebraska gets a longer break with Rutgers next on the road on Wednesday.

The Rest:

-Indiana Hoosiers 74, Minnesota Golden Gophers 62

Both these teams entered Friday in similar positions, with relatively decent records, but few quality wins. That made Friday’s game an important one, as both tried to take a step forward. Fortunately for Hoosier fans, Indiana came out on top by a 74-62 final margin. Trey Galloway led the way with 10 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. Mackenzie Mgbako also had 19 points and four rebounds.

Indiana improved to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play with the win while Minnesota fell to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Hoosiers will return to action on Tuesday at home against arch-rival Purdue. Minnesota gets Iowa next at home on Monday.